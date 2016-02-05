



D-League Showcase Interviews: Jonathan Givony, Daniele Baiesi by: Jonathan Givony - President, Jim Hlavac, Richard Walker January 11, 2010 Keep scrolling down the D-League blog to read and watch all of our extensive Showcase content.



Jonathan Givony Recaps the 2010 D-League Showcase



An interview with Jonathan Givony discussing who stood out at the NBA Development League Showcase, how the league can improve it's level of talent, and the future of high school players looking to skip out on playing college basketball.







Daniele Baiesi Provides a European Perspective



Italian league executive Daniele Baiesi gives his take on the D-League, sheds insight into the process European league teams go through in evaluating American talent, talks about some of his favorite players from Boise, and talks about some of the most famous players to go through teams he's worked with--Jonas Jerebko and Thabo Sefolosha.



Part One:







Part Two:





