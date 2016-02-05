



DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony ESPN Milwaukee by: Jonathan Givony - President May 28, 2010 Jonathan Givony discusses some of the hottest topics surrounding the NBA draft on 540 ESPN Milwaukee.



Topics discussed include:



-Thoughts on Milwaukee Bucks GM John Hammond and the roster he's assembled thus far.

-Who the Bucks should draft with the 15th pick.

-Why its too early to definitively say who teams will be picking at this stage

-Whether Hassan Whiteside would be a good pick at 15

-Should NBA teams be worried about not being able to watch players play at the NBA Combine anymore

-Lazar Hayward and Trevon Hughes as NBA prospects



Listen to the podcast here

