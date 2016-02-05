|
DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony ESPN Milwaukee
|by: Jonathan Givony - President
|May 28, 2010
|Jonathan Givony discusses some of the hottest topics surrounding the NBA draft on 540 ESPN Milwaukee.
Topics discussed include:
-Thoughts on Milwaukee Bucks GM John Hammond and the roster he's assembled thus far.
-Who the Bucks should draft with the 15th pick.
-Why its too early to definitively say who teams will be picking at this stage
-Whether Hassan Whiteside would be a good pick at 15
-Should NBA teams be worried about not being able to watch players play at the NBA Combine anymore
-Lazar Hayward and Trevon Hughes as NBA prospects
Listen to the podcast here
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
jonathan@draftexpress.com .
|Hassan Whiteside
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 11"
Weight: 227 lbs.
Birthday: 06/13/1989
27 Years Old
Teams:
High School: The Patterson School
Previous Team: Heat , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 2, Pick #3 in 2010 Draft
by the Kings
Positions:
Current: C,
NBA: C,
Possible: C
Quick Stats:
18.1 Pts, 14.9 Rebs, 0.7 Asts
|Lazar Hayward
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 226 lbs.
Birthday: 11/26/1986
30 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Notre Dame Prep
Previous Team: Long Island , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #30 in 2010 Draft
by the Wizards
Positions:
Current: SF,
NBA: SF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
7.7 Pts, 3.0 Rebs, 0.7 Asts
|Trevon Hughes
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 194 lbs.
Birthday: 04/04/1987
29 Years Old
Teams:
High School: St. John NW Academy
Previous Team: Duzce , PRO
Drafted: Undrafted in Draft
Positions:
Current: PG/SG,
NBA: PG/SG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
12.5 Pts, 5.2 Rebs, 4.1 Asts