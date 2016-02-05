Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 11"

Weight: 292 lbs.

Birthday: 08/13/1990

26 Years Old

Teams:

High School: LeFlore High School

Previous Team: Kings , PRO

Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #5 in 2010 Draft

by the Kings

Positions:

Current: C,

NBA: C,

Possible: C

Quick Stats:

29.0 Pts, 10.6 Rebs, 3.3 Asts

