DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony and Dan Wolken by: Jonathan Givony - President June 1, 2010 Jonathan Givony discusses some of the hottest topics surrounding the NBA draft on 730 Fox Sports with Dan Wolken.



Topics discussed include:



-What DraftExpress is doing this time of the year

-What we learned at the NBA Draft Combine

-John Wall from an off-court perspective

-Whether DeMarcus Cousins will slip on draft night

-Luke Babbitt and how he stacks up as an NBA draft prospect

-How well does Luke Babbitt fit in with the Memphis Grizzlies

-Terrico White standing in this years NBA draft

-The buzz around Elliot Williams and whether he has a promise from the San Antonio Spurs

-Gordon Haywards draft stock and how hes fared the past few weeks

-Avery Bradleys draft stock and whether hes proved hes not a tweener as of late

-Will Hassan Whiteside slip on draft night, and will teams regret letting that happen?

-What I learned from my travels around Europe and how that might be relatable to the NBA draft



Listen to the podcast here

Feedback for this article may be sent to jonathan@draftexpress.com .