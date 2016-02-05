|
DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony and Dan Wolken
|by: Jonathan Givony - President
|June 1, 2010
|Jonathan Givony discusses some of the hottest topics surrounding the NBA draft on 730 Fox Sports with Dan Wolken.
Topics discussed include:
-What DraftExpress is doing this time of the year
-What we learned at the NBA Draft Combine
-John Wall from an off-court perspective
-Whether DeMarcus Cousins will slip on draft night
-Luke Babbitt and how he stacks up as an NBA draft prospect
-How well does Luke Babbitt fit in with the Memphis Grizzlies
-Terrico White standing in this year’s NBA draft
-The buzz around Elliot Williams and whether he has a promise from the San Antonio Spurs
-Gordon Hayward’s draft stock and how he’s fared the past few weeks
-Avery Bradley’s draft stock and whether he’s proved he’s not a tweener as of late
-Will Hassan Whiteside slip on draft night, and will teams regret letting that happen?
-What I learned from my travels around Europe and how that might be relatable to the NBA draft
Listen to the podcast here
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
jonathan@draftexpress.com .
|John Wall
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 196 lbs.
Birthday: 09/06/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Word of God Christian
Previous Team: Wizards , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #1 in 2010 Draft
by the Wizards
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
23.7 Pts, 4.5 Rebs, 9.6 Asts
|DeMarcus Cousins
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 11"
Weight: 292 lbs.
Birthday: 08/13/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: LeFlore High School
Previous Team: Kings , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #5 in 2010 Draft
by the Kings
Positions:
Current: C,
NBA: C,
Possible: C
Quick Stats:
29.0 Pts, 10.6 Rebs, 3.3 Asts
|Luke Babbitt
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 9"
Weight: 218 lbs.
Birthday: 06/20/1989
27 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Galena
Previous Team: Heat , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #16 in 2010 Draft
by the Timberwolves
Positions:
Current: SF,
NBA: SF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
4.0 Pts, 1.7 Rebs, 0.4 Asts
|Terrico White
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 203 lbs.
Birthday: 03/07/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Craigmont
Previous Team: Ironi Nes-Ziona , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 2, Pick #6 in 2010 Draft
by the Pistons
Positions:
Current: SG,
NBA: SG,
Possible: SG
Quick Stats:
11.0 Pts, 2.3 Rebs, 0.3 Asts
|Elliot Williams
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 175 lbs.
Birthday: 06/20/1989
27 Years Old
Teams:
High School: St. George
Previous Team: Panathinaikos , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #22 in 2010 Draft
by the Trailblazers
Positions:
Current: SG,
NBA: SG,
Possible: SG
Quick Stats:
1.6 Pts, 0.8 Rebs, 0.8 Asts
|Gordon Hayward
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 211 lbs.
Birthday: 03/23/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Brownsburg
Previous Team: Jazz , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #9 in 2010 Draft
by the Jazz
Positions:
Current: SF,
NBA: SF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
22.0 Pts, 6.3 Rebs, 3.7 Asts
|Avery Bradley
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 180 lbs.
Birthday: 11/26/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Bellarmine Prep
Previous Team: Celtics , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #19 in 2010 Draft
by the Celtics
Positions:
Current: SG,
NBA: SG,
Possible: SG
Quick Stats:
18.0 Pts, 7.4 Rebs, 2.5 Asts
|Hassan Whiteside
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 11"
Weight: 227 lbs.
Birthday: 06/13/1989
27 Years Old
Teams:
High School: The Patterson School
Previous Team: Heat , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 2, Pick #3 in 2010 Draft
by the Kings
Positions:
Current: C,
NBA: C,
Possible: C
Quick Stats:
18.1 Pts, 14.9 Rebs, 0.7 Asts