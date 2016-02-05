



DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony and Doug Thonus by: Jonathan Givony - President June 22, 2010 Jonathan Givony joins Doug Thonus of the Bulls Beat to discuss a number of NBA draft related topics.



Topics discussed include:



-What are the Chicago Bulls doing with their pick?

-Paul George, Xavier Henry and James Anderson as possible fits at the shooting guard position

-Can Chicago move Luol Deng's contract to another team?

-Can Dominique Jones be a potential fit with the #17 pick and why has his stock risen so much over the past few months?

-Who will be better, Derrick Rose or John Wall, three years down the road?

-How does the depth of this draft compare with years past?

-Comparing the talent caliber of the NCAA, D-League and the top leagues in Europe.



Listen the podcast here

