



DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony on Sporting News Radio by: DraftExpress June 20, 2010 Jonathan Givony joins Peter Brown of the Sporting News to discuss a number of NBA draft related topics.



Topics discussed include:



-Is this the deepest draft we’ve seen for power forwards and centers?

-Why there are so many excellent big men available in the lottery and even throughout the second round?

-Why drafting a big man is going to be great value at any point in the draft, as opposed to year’s past where teams might have reached.

-Is there still a debate regarding who might be picked 1st?

-Why John Wall is a no-brainer for the Washington Wizards.

-Are there more John Wall detractors than Evan Turner detractors and why?

-Will Evan Turner be able to score in the NBA as much as he did in college?

-Can Evan Turner take the rigors of playing in the NBA?

-Should Wesley Johnson be mentioned amongst the top prospects in this draft?

-Is it difficult to make assumptions on young players and project them as pros?

-How does Xavier Henry project as a role player in the NBA? Is he a safe pick?

-How is Samardo Samuels’ draft stock looking and how does he project as an NBA player?



Listen to the podcast here

