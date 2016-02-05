|
DX Podcast: Jonathan Givony on Sporting News Radio
|by: DraftExpress
|June 20, 2010
|Jonathan Givony joins Peter Brown of the Sporting News to discuss a number of NBA draft related topics.
Topics discussed include:
-Is this the deepest draft we’ve seen for power forwards and centers?
-Why there are so many excellent big men available in the lottery and even throughout the second round?
-Why drafting a big man is going to be great value at any point in the draft, as opposed to year’s past where teams might have reached.
-Is there still a debate regarding who might be picked 1st?
-Why John Wall is a no-brainer for the Washington Wizards.
-Are there more John Wall detractors than Evan Turner detractors and why?
-Will Evan Turner be able to score in the NBA as much as he did in college?
-Can Evan Turner take the rigors of playing in the NBA?
-Should Wesley Johnson be mentioned amongst the top prospects in this draft?
-Is it difficult to make assumptions on young players and project them as pros?
-How does Xavier Henry project as a role player in the NBA? Is he a safe pick?
-How is Samardo Samuels’ draft stock looking and how does he project as an NBA player?
Listen to the podcast here
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
jonathan@draftexpress.com .
|John Wall
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 196 lbs.
Birthday: 09/06/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Word of God Christian
Previous Team: Wizards , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #1 in 2010 Draft
by the Wizards
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
23.7 Pts, 4.5 Rebs, 9.6 Asts
|Evan Turner
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 214 lbs.
Birthday: 10/27/1988
28 Years Old
Teams:
High School: St. Joseph
Previous Team: Trailblazers , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #2 in 2010 Draft
by the 76ers
Positions:
Current: SG/SF,
NBA: SG/SF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
9.2 Pts, 4.0 Rebs, 3.0 Asts
|Wesley Johnson
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 206 lbs.
Birthday: 07/11/1987
29 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Eldon Academy
Previous Team: Clippers , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #4 in 2010 Draft
by the Timberwolves
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
3.1 Pts, 3.0 Rebs, 0.3 Asts
|Xavier Henry
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 210 lbs.
Birthday: 03/15/1991
25 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Putnam City
Previous Team: Santa Cruz , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #12 in 2010 Draft
by the Grizzlies
Positions:
Current: SF,
NBA: SF,
Possible: SF
Quick Stats:
15.6 Pts, 2.9 Rebs, 0.7 Asts
|Samardo Samuels
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 240 lbs.
Birthday: 01/09/1989
27 Years Old
Teams:
High School: St. Benedict Prep
Previous Team: Barcelona , PRO
Drafted: Undrafted in Draft
Positions:
Current: PF/C,
NBA: PF,
Possible: PF
Quick Stats:
6.7 Pts, 3.7 Rebs, 0.5 Asts