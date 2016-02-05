Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways freshman big man Ike Anigbogu has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for UCLA with his extraordinary length, energy-level, shot-blocking timing, post defense, offensive rebounding and toughness. Anigbogu only turned 18 less than two months ago, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball.
