 


Ike Anigbogu - UCLA's Enforcer
by: Mike Schmitz
December 14, 2016
Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways freshman big man Ike Anigbogu has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for UCLA with his extraordinary length, energy-level, shot-blocking timing, post defense, offensive rebounding and toughness. Anigbogu only turned 18 less than two months ago, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball.



Ike Anigbogu
Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 230 lbs.
Birthday: 10/16/1998
18 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Centennial HS
Current Team: UCLA , Freshman
Positions:
Current: C,
NBA: C,
Possible: C
Quick Stats:
5.0 Pts, 4.3 Rebs, 0.5 Asts


