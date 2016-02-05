



Ike Anigbogu - UCLA's Enforcer by: Mike Schmitz December 14, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways freshman big man Ike Anigbogu has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for UCLA with his extraordinary length, energy-level, shot-blocking timing, post defense, offensive rebounding and toughness. Anigbogu only turned 18 less than two months ago, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball.



Ike Anigbogu Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 230 lbs.

Birthday: 10/16/1998

18 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Centennial HS

Current Team: UCLA , Freshman

Positions:

Current: C,

NBA: C,

Possible: C

Quick Stats:

5.0 Pts, 4.3 Rebs, 0.5 Asts





