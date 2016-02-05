



Jonathan Givony on the The Dontonio Wingcast by: Jonathan Givony - President June 4, 2010 Jonathan Givony joins Ben Golliver of BlazersEdge on the Dontonio Wingcast to discuss a number of pressing NBA draft related issues.



Topics discussed include:



-Whether the Portland Blazers been active on the NBA draft scouting trail as of late

-Kevin Pritchard’s job status in Portland and the effect that has had

-Why we have Kevin Seraphin slated at Portland’s draft slot and how likely is it that they stay at 22 in the draft

-How open are teams in the later lottery or early teens to making trades?

-Why haven’t there been more trade rumors on DraftExpress lately

-Which small forwards or wing players could Portland be targeting in this draft?

-Can Paul George see immediate minutes next year, and how would he fit on Portland’s roster?

-Will there be any point guards available at 22 that could be immediate rotation players for Portland?

-Avery Bradley’s fit in the same backcourt with Brandon Roy

-Whether it was surprising that Avery Bradley didn’t return to Texas following his freshman season

-Which power forwards could the Blazers target in the second round to help them defensively and on the glass?

-Where will Trevor Booker end up being picked in this draft?

-Why the second round is a completely unpredictable beast

-Which player in the top-10 is the biggest risk due to character concerns?

-Cousins’ physical and athletic testing at the NBA Combine and why he’s the highest risk, highest reward player in this draft

-The state of the union of International prospects and how they view coming to the NBA these days?

-Why the NBA needs to adjust the collective bargaining agreement and allow teams to contribute more than $500,000 to buy international players out of their contracts with European teams



Listen to the podcast here

Listen to the podcast here






