



NBA Draft Podcast with Jonathan Givony & David Locke by: Jonathan Givony - President June 16, 2010 Jonathan Givony joins David Locke of 1320 KFNZ in Salt Lake City to discuss a number of NBA draft related topics.



Topics discussed include:



-What kind of prospect is Xavier Henry and where should he be picked?

-What do we know for sure about how the draft will shake out?

-What are the break points in the draft where the talent slips off?

-Who are some of the more random players in this draft in terms of their draft stock?

-My background in European basketball and how that feeds into our work on DraftExpress

-How does Ed Davis stack up as an NBA draft prospect and will he be picked by the Jazz?

-Is there any scenario that Greg Monroe ends up at #9?

-How well does Greg Monroe fit into Utah’s offense?

-Are people missing the boat on Ekpe Udoh’s offensive skills? What kind of NBA player will he be?

-Is Patrick Patterson the forgotten prospect in this year’s draft? Why are people sleeping on him?

-Did the hype over Gordon Hayward get out of control? Will he struggle physically in the NBA?

-How difficult is it to evaluate Luke Babbitt as a NBA prospect?

-What’s coming up over the next eight days on DraftExpress?



Listen to the podcast here

