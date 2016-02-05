|
NBA Draft Podcast with Jonathan Givony & David Locke
|by: Jonathan Givony - President
|June 16, 2010
|Jonathan Givony joins David Locke of 1320 KFNZ in Salt Lake City to discuss a number of NBA draft related topics.
Topics discussed include:
-What kind of prospect is Xavier Henry and where should he be picked?
-What do we know for sure about how the draft will shake out?
-What are the break points in the draft where the talent slips off?
-Who are some of the more random players in this draft in terms of their draft stock?
-My background in European basketball and how that feeds into our work on DraftExpress
-How does Ed Davis stack up as an NBA draft prospect and will he be picked by the Jazz?
-Is there any scenario that Greg Monroe ends up at #9?
-How well does Greg Monroe fit into Utah’s offense?
-Are people missing the boat on Ekpe Udoh’s offensive skills? What kind of NBA player will he be?
-Is Patrick Patterson the forgotten prospect in this year’s draft? Why are people sleeping on him?
-Did the hype over Gordon Hayward get out of control? Will he struggle physically in the NBA?
-How difficult is it to evaluate Luke Babbitt as a NBA prospect?
-What’s coming up over the next eight days on DraftExpress?
Listen to the podcast here
