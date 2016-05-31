|Team: Obradoiro, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 228 lbs
Bday: 02/19/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 44 in International 1995
|Agent: Matteo Comellini
|
High School:
Hometown: Prague, Czech Republic
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 9.5"
|6' 10.5"
|228
|6' 9.5"
|8' 10"
|NA
|28.0
|33.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Adam Pechacek
|10
|5.1
|1.6
|0.7
|1.3
|53.8
|0.7
|1.2
|58.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|50.0
|0.7
|0.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|
Jonathan Givony
Czech forward Adam Pechacek came into this game as one of the more highly regarded prospects in terms of reputation, but he made a stronger impression in practice sessions than in the actual game,
From a physical standpoint, Pechacek has big hands, good athleticism and a strong, well-developed frame for a player his age. His wingspan appears to be just average, though.
Skill-wise, he showed some intriguing skills on the perimeter, with his nice ball-handling skills and his ability to make the international 3-pointer. In the actual game, he mostly hung out around the perimeter and didn't have much of an impact in his 24 minutes on the floor. This means we'll have to wait for another opportunity to see him play to get a better feel for his skill-set and long-term potential.