Adam Pechacek
Team: Obradoiro, International
PhysicalsPositionsRankings SalaryMisc
H: 6' 11"
W: 228 lbs
Bday: 02/19/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 44 in International 1995
Agent: Matteo Comellini
High School:
Hometown: Prague, Czech Republic

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 9.5"6' 10.5"2286' 9.5"8' 10"NA28.033.5
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 9.5"6' 10.5"2286' 9.5"8' 10"NA28.033.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBAdam Pechacek105.11.60.71.353.80.71.258.30.00.10.00.20.450.00.70.41.10.20.20.00.40.8
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBAdam Pechacek105.11.60.71.353.80.71.258.30.00.10.00.20.450.00.70.41.10.20.20.00.40.8

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Ognjen Dobric 
 Giorgos Diamantakos 
 Adam Pechacek 
 Aleksej Nikolic 
 Agusti Sans 
Jordan Brand Classic International Game: Top Prospects
April 20, 2011

Jonathan Givony

Czech forward Adam Pechacek came into this game as one of the more highly regarded prospects in terms of reputation, but he made a stronger impression in practice sessions than in the actual game,

From a physical standpoint, Pechacek has big hands, good athleticism and a strong, well-developed frame for a player his age. His wingspan appears to be just average, though.

Skill-wise, he showed some intriguing skills on the perimeter, with his nice ball-handling skills and his ability to make the international 3-pointer. In the actual game, he mostly hung out around the perimeter and didn't have much of an impact in his 24 minutes on the floor. This means we'll have to wait for another opportunity to see him play to get a better feel for his skill-set and long-term potential.

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Watching international draft eligible big men prospects Jordan Sakho & Adam Pechacek working out in New York today. https//t.co/ZM3t2GA2rr
2016-05-31 13:52:26
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.