Jordan Brand Classic International Game: Top Prospects April 20, 2011 Jonathan Givony



Czech forward Adam Pechacek came into this game as one of the more highly regarded prospects in terms of reputation, but he made a stronger impression in practice sessions than in the actual game,



From a physical standpoint, Pechacek has big hands, good athleticism and a strong, well-developed frame for a player his age. His wingspan appears to be just average, though.



Skill-wise, he showed some intriguing skills on the perimeter, with his nice ball-handling skills and his ability to make the international 3-pointer. In the actual game, he mostly hung out around the perimeter and didn't have much of an impact in his 24 minutes on the floor. This means we'll have to wait for another opportunity to see him play to get a better feel for his skill-set and long-term potential. [Read Full Article]

