|Team: Barcelona 2, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 03/11/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA:
Possible:
|Rank 27 in International 1998
|
High School:
Hometown: Barcelona, Spain
|
Aleix Font, 6'4", 18.7 years old, Shooting Guard, Barcelona 2, Spain
Strengths:
-Fluid player who is light on his feet.
-Confident perimeter shooter. Makes 3-pointers consistently with his feet set. Rises up over defenders. Ball comes out of hand nicely
-Career 37% 3-point shooter in 46 games
-Solid ball-handler. Shows some quickness in the open court. Likes to attack the rim with straight line drives
-Tough kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder. Likes the big moment. Not afraid to use his body to get things done
-Rebounds and competes
Weaknesses:
-Lacks great height for a wing at around 6'4.
-Has a narrow frame, especially in the lower body. Has clearly worked on it, but will likely always be on the skinnier side.
-Just an average athlete by NBA standards
-Struggles to create his own shot in the half-court. Doesn't have a great first step, making it difficult for him to create space to operate. Forced to take a lot of tough shots.
-Not going to rise up over defenders inside the paint for explosive finishes. 48% 2P% at this tournament
-Tends to dribble with his head down at times. Negative assist to turnover ratio everywhere he's been
Outlook: Versatile shooting guard who has a nice combination of toughness and intelligence. Makes the most of his average physical tools. Doesn't have a great deal of upside by NBA standards, but looks destined for a very good career in his home country.