2016 FIBA U18 European Championship Scouting Reports: Wings

Aleix Font, 6'4", 18.7 years old, Shooting Guard, Barcelona 2, Spain



Strengths:

-Fluid player who is light on his feet.

-Confident perimeter shooter. Makes 3-pointers consistently with his feet set. Rises up over defenders. Ball comes out of hand nicely

-Career 37% 3-point shooter in 46 games

-Solid ball-handler. Shows some quickness in the open court. Likes to attack the rim with straight line drives

-Tough kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder. Likes the big moment. Not afraid to use his body to get things done

-Rebounds and competes



Weaknesses:

-Lacks great height for a wing at around 6'4.

-Has a narrow frame, especially in the lower body. Has clearly worked on it, but will likely always be on the skinnier side.

-Just an average athlete by NBA standards

-Struggles to create his own shot in the half-court. Doesn't have a great first step, making it difficult for him to create space to operate. Forced to take a lot of tough shots.

-Not going to rise up over defenders inside the paint for explosive finishes. 48% 2P% at this tournament

-Tends to dribble with his head down at times. Negative assist to turnover ratio everywhere he's been



Outlook: Versatile shooting guard who has a nice combination of toughness and intelligence. Makes the most of his average physical tools. Doesn't have a great deal of upside by NBA standards, but looks destined for a very good career in his home country.