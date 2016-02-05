|Team: Denain, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 225 lbs
Bday: 07/11/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 22 in International 1996
|Agent: Olivier Mazet
|
High School:
Hometown: Le Mans, France
|
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot
|
Ywen Smock
|
Antoine Wallez
|
David Skranc
|
Vasilije Bacovic
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Strong frame
-Very good hands
-Solid athlete
-Good scoring instincts
-Capable outside shooter
-Very pretty stroke
-Excellent with feet set
-Can post up and make a right-handed jump-hook
-Soft touch. Uses glass well
-Finishes well around the basket
-Crashes the offensive glass consistently (4.9 per-40 at the AST, 4.4 per-40 in French junior league)
-Very mobile defensively on the perimeter
Weaknesses:
-Little bit soft
-Doesn't always take advantage of his strong frame inside the paint
-Still has room to improve defensively
-Average defensive rebounder considering his tools
Outlook: Classic stretch four prospect with good size and athleticism, a nice body, and an interesting skill-level. Was the most productive 1996-born player in the French Espoir league this season.