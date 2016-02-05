Antoine Wallez
Team: Denain, International
H: 6' 9"
W: 225 lbs
Bday: 07/11/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 22 in International 1996
Agent: Olivier Mazet
 High School:
Hometown: Le Mans, France

May 13, 2014

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Strong frame
-Very good hands
-Solid athlete
-Good scoring instincts
-Capable outside shooter
-Very pretty stroke
-Excellent with feet set
-Can post up and make a right-handed jump-hook
-Soft touch. Uses glass well
-Finishes well around the basket
-Crashes the offensive glass consistently (4.9 per-40 at the AST, 4.4 per-40 in French junior league)
-Very mobile defensively on the perimeter

Weaknesses:
-Little bit soft
-Doesn't always take advantage of his strong frame inside the paint
-Still has room to improve defensively
-Average defensive rebounder considering his tools

Outlook: Classic stretch four prospect with good size and athleticism, a nice body, and an interesting skill-level. Was the most productive 1996-born player in the French Espoir league this season.

[Read Full Article]
