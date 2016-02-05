2014 Albert Schweitzer Tournament - Elite Prospects May 13, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Strong frame

-Very good hands

-Solid athlete

-Good scoring instincts

-Capable outside shooter

-Very pretty stroke

-Excellent with feet set

-Can post up and make a right-handed jump-hook

-Soft touch. Uses glass well

-Finishes well around the basket

-Crashes the offensive glass consistently (4.9 per-40 at the AST, 4.4 per-40 in French junior league)

-Very mobile defensively on the perimeter



Weaknesses:

-Little bit soft

-Doesn't always take advantage of his strong frame inside the paint

-Still has room to improve defensively

-Average defensive rebounder considering his tools



Outlook: Classic stretch four prospect with good size and athleticism, a nice body, and an interesting skill-level. Was the most productive 1996-born player in the French Espoir league this season. [Read Full Article]

