

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Antonio Campbell 12 26.2 18.3 7.2 13.5 53.1 5.3 8.4 63.4 1.8 5.1 36.1 2.2 3.5 61.9 2.1 7.8 9.8 0.9 0.7 1.3 2.1 3.6

-Southeast Missouri State's Antonius Cleveland , a Senior out of Holy Cross High School in Kentucky, has put together a solid four year career at Ohio University. Following his Junior season in which he was named the 2016 MAC Player of the Year, Campbell tested the NBA Draft waters, before eventually getting the feedback he needed, and chose to return to school for one final year.



What is intriguing about Campbell from an NBA perspective is his refined ability to score the ball from different spots on the floor. He is currently averaging 28 points per 40 min, and doing it an efficient rate. He is finishing 63.4% of his 2-point attempts, and is shooting 36.1% from deep, an aspect of his game that has improved steadily since his freshman year and will be essential for his transition to the pro game as a stretch big man.



There have been some question marks surrounding Campbell's weight and conditioning, but he has made it a point of emphasis to improve his body and be able to spend more time on the floor. His lack of elite athleticism and average frame could hold him back at the pro level, but he has remained been highly productive as a scorer and rebounder at the MAC level, and has had some good games against ACC opponents in Florida State and Georgia Tech. Campbell is working to solidify himself as part of the NBA Draft conversation, something he can continue to do by making an NCAA Tournament appearance as well as at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which he appears a natural fit for. Campbell's defense will likely be the main thing NBA scouts will be scrutinizing moving forward, as he appears somewhat lethargic on this end of the floor at times, but it is difficult to find many big men who can score the ball the way he can, which will earn him a fair share of pro looks. [Read Full Article]

