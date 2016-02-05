

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Adriatic Borisa Simanic 8 6.4 2.6 1.1 2.3 50.0 0.8 1.1 66.7 0.4 1.1 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 1.4 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Adriatic Borisa Simanic 8 6.4 2.6 1.1 2.3 50.0 0.8 1.1 66.7 0.4 1.1 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 1.4

Kyle Kuzma Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Power Forwards February 16, 2016 Borisa Simanic, 6'11, Red Star, Serbia, 1998



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has excellent size for a power forward at around 6'11 in shoes. Narrow frame that should fill out in time.

-Fluid and mobile athlete. Very smooth. Can play above the rim

-Versatile skill-set offensively. Can handle the ball, shoot with range, and has excellent footwork in the post.

-Very soft touch inside and out

-Has a natural feel for the game that allows him to make plays all over the floor. Great timing. Comes up with blocks on a regular basis.



Weaknesses:

-Somewhat of a tease. Was not very productive in the actual games.

-Very passive guy that doesn't really know how to insert himself into games

-Does a lot of standing around waiting to shoot jumpers. Settles quite a bit

-Gets down on himself easily when things don't go his way

-Has an inconsistent motor defensively. Seems to avoid contact. Gives you the bare minimum at times.

-Shows very little emotion on the floor. Never changes his expression



Outlook: Arguably the most skilled big man in attendance. Absolutely wowed people in the drills, but then completely disappeared in the games. Incredibly introverted. Does not interact with anyone, possibly due to language barrier, but appeared to be more going on. [Read Full Article]

2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -Serbian power forward Borisa Simanic played up by two years at the U19 World Championship last summer, and then played up a year at the U18 European Championship as well. He was one of the most productive players at both competitions regardless of age, and possesses a very intriguing skill-set as a stretch 4-man with impressive athleticism. He's seen some minutes already in both the Euroleague and Adriatic league for Red Star. It will be interesting to see how aggressive he is in Toronto, as he sometimes leaves you wanting a bit more, particularly on the defensive end. Regardless, he is one of the best prospects in his age group without a doubt, and is someone to monitor closely. [Read Full Article]

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards July 12, 2015



Strengths:

-Has great size for a power forward at 6-10 or possibly taller

-Very lanky frame, but should fill out nicely in time

-Has long arms and big hands

-Smooth, mobile and agile athlete

-More bouncy than he looks on first glance

-Has great hands

-Terrific scoring instincts. Averaged 24 points per-40 minutes shooting 74% from 2-point range

-Tremendous touch from anywhere on the floor. Extremely reliable finisher. Converted 72% of his attempts around the basket.

-Moves intelligently off the ball. Nice feel for cutting to open spots and finding angles to score. Very good footwork

-Finishes from different vantage points in impressive fashion with long wingspan and big hands. Huge range on his swooping hook shots

-3-pointers didn't make up a huge part of his arsenal at this tournament, but has a terrific stroke. Career 40% 3-point shooter on large volume of attempts. Can make shots with feet set or even off the dribble

-Can put ball on floor a bit in a straight line.

-Shows some potential on defense with his size, length and timing. Gets in passing lanes regularly (3 steals per-40 at U19) and also blocks shots as well (3.7 per-40). Can step out onto perimeter and contest shots in impressive fashion with his length



Weaknesses:

-Lacks strength in a major way at the moment

-Was somewhat of a defensive liability at the U19s, which helps explain why he played only 17 minutes per game, despite his tremendous scoring rate (and efficiency). Opposing teams went at him time after time and were able to score fairly consistently

-Doesn't play with enough urgency. Gets screened too easily. Allows himself to get pushed around inside and outside. Gets posted up

-Too upright in his stance. Has a high center of gravity. Struggles to stay in front of opponents. Gets blown by off the dribble and scored on by mediocre players.

-Poor rebounder at every level he's played at. 8.1 per-40 at U19. Similar numbers for career. Lack of strength is an issue, but so is lack of toughness and intensity level

-Tends to settle for floaters around the basket. Avoids contact like the plague

-Doesn't draw free throws. Career sub-2 free throw attempt per-40 .



Outlook: 17-year old playing at U19 level. One of the most talented players at the tournament and possibly one of the top long-term prospects as well. Game comes very easy for him. Was utilized as a mobile 4/5 who mostly cuts to the rim, finishing on pick and roll and runs the floor, but is more versatile than that in reality. A pure face the basket power forward who can space the floor and score from all over the floor. Some real concerns about his mentality as he often looks like he's operating at half-speed. Lacks aggressiveness in a major way. Shows up most prominently at the moment on defense and on the glass. Had opportunity to leave Serbia for the US or Spain (Barcelona), but appears likely to stay in the Red Star system. [Read Full Article]

