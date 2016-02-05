Brandon Robinson
Team: North Carolina, Freshman
Physicals Positions Rankings
H: 6' 5"
W: 162 lbs
Bday: 12/06/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 39 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 66
 High School: Douglas County
Hometown: Douglas, GA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 4.5"1546' 9.5"NANANANA
2014Nike Elite 1006' 3"NA1526' 6"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAABrandon Robinson1312.63.30.92.832.40.61.542.10.31.422.21.21.671.40.51.62.11.20.40.00.51.2
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
