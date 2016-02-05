|Team: North Carolina, Freshman
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 162 lbs
Bday: 12/06/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 39 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 66
|
High School: Douglas County
Hometown: Douglas, GA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|154
|6' 9.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 3"
|NA
|152
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Brandon Robinson
|13
|12.6
|3.3
|0.9
|2.8
|32.4
|0.6
|1.5
|42.1
|0.3
|1.4
|22.2
|1.2
|1.6
|71.4
|0.5
|1.6
|2.1
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|1.2
