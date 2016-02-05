|Team: Kansas, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 240 lbs
Bday: 12/14/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 80 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 9 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 6 in Top Big 12 Prospects
RSCI: 20
|
High School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 7"
|NA
|206
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Carlton Bragg
|11
|16.1
|7.2
|2.9
|5.5
|52.5
|2.9
|5.3
|55.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|1.4
|2.0
|68.2
|2.0
|3.6
|5.6
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.8
|2.5
|
Derek Bodner
A top-20 recruit out of Cleveland, Carlton Bragg struggled to find a consistent spot in Bill Self's rotation as a freshman, finishing the year averaging just 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in just under nine minutes per game off the bench. Bragg should have more of an opportunity as a sophomore, with the losses of Perry Ellis, Jamari Traylor, Cheick Diallo and Hunter Mickelson opening up minutes in Self's frontcourt rotation.
Standing around 6'9 in shoes with an average wingspan, and a now-240 pound frame he's done his best to maximize, Bragg spent most of his time at the power forward and center spots. While not blessed with incredible size, both vertically and physically, Bragg is quick and agile for a big man, and can use that to his advantage.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #11, ESPN: #13, Scout: #12, Rivals: #12
Strengths:
-Very strong frame for his age. Long arms. Big hands. Solid athlete
-Good shooting mechanics from the perimeter
-Very effective in transition
-Loves to play above the rim
-Physical player. Has a bit of a mean streak
-Excellent potential defensively with his strong frame and long arms
-Good timing as a shot-blocker
Weaknesses
-Doesn't have any real concept of how to operate in a half-court setting
-Shot-selection, decision making is poor
-Regularly settles for tough, off balance jumpers
-Average ball-handler. Cannot create his own shot
-No left hand
-Doesn't use his mature frame to his advantage inside the post
-Poor fundamentals on defense. Doesn't get into a stance. Doesn't put much effort in
Outlook: Physically mature forward somewhat stuck between positions. Likes to play on the perimeter but doesn't have the skill-set to do much besides shooting jumpers. Needs to do a better job of channeling his energy and focus.