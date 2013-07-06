2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: World Scouting Reports June 26, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths

-Good athlete

-Solid frame

-Long arms

-Effective finisher around the basket in catch and shoot situations

-Strong rebounder

-Shows nice quickness on offensive glass

-Plays very hard. Dives on floor for loose balls

-Very active, aggressive defender

-Hedges screens, rotates, denies post, contests shots, constantly talking

-Decent shot-blocker at this level of competition



Weaknesses

-An undersized center at 6-8

-Skill-level remains a work in progress

-Rudimentary post-game. Needs to improve footwork

-No real outside shooting ability. Throws up bowling balls



Outlook Frame has improved over past year, but skill-level hasn't. Still mostly an undersized 5-man who lives off hustle plays. High motor and solid athleticism will make him a very effective college big man, but needs to either grow a few inches or develop some type of offensive game to emerge as a serious NBA prospect. [Read Full Article]

Emptying the Notebook: Elite International Prospects Scouting Reports October 19, 2012 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #20, Scout: #15, Rivals: #20, 24/7: #21



Strengths:

-Terrific physical attributes

-Great frame

-Long arms

-Superb athlete

-Excellent leaper

-Good shot-blocking instincts

-Crashes the offensive glass



Weaknesses:

-Very limited offensively

-Strictly a catch and finish guy

-Skill-level, overall understanding of the game is low



Outlook: Just turned 16 years old in September. Still at an extremely early stage of his development. Lacks significant polish, but shows nice upside with his rare physical attributes. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2013-07-06 11:12:18 DraftExpress: Chris Egi with a game-saving block and then Tyler Ennis goes coast to coast for the game-winning layup. Canada about to beat China. #fibau19 2013-07-06 11:12:18