Chris Egi
Team: Harvard, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 9"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 09/19/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PF/C
NBA:   PF/C
Possible: PF/C
Rank 62 in NCAA Juniors
RSCI: 132
 High School: Montverde Academy
Hometown: Toronto, ON

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAChris Egi48.01.00.31.320.00.31.320.00.00.0 0.51.050.01.00.81.80.00.30.30.51.5
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAChris Egi48.01.00.31.320.00.31.320.00.00.0 0.51.050.01.00.81.80.00.30.30.51.5

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Robert Johnson 
 Michal Cekovsky 
 Chris Egi 
 Michael Humphrey 
 Bonzie Colson 
2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: World Scouting Reports
June 26, 2014

Jonathan Givony

Strengths
-Good athlete
-Solid frame
-Long arms
-Effective finisher around the basket in catch and shoot situations
-Strong rebounder
-Shows nice quickness on offensive glass
-Plays very hard. Dives on floor for loose balls
-Very active, aggressive defender
-Hedges screens, rotates, denies post, contests shots, constantly talking
-Decent shot-blocker at this level of competition

Weaknesses
-An undersized center at 6-8
-Skill-level remains a work in progress
-Rudimentary post-game. Needs to improve footwork
-No real outside shooting ability. Throws up bowling balls

Outlook Frame has improved over past year, but skill-level hasn't. Still mostly an undersized 5-man who lives off hustle plays. High motor and solid athleticism will make him a very effective college big man, but needs to either grow a few inches or develop some type of offensive game to emerge as a serious NBA prospect.

[Read Full Article]
Emptying the Notebook: Elite International Prospects Scouting Reports
October 19, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #20, Scout: #15, Rivals: #20, 24/7: #21

Strengths:
-Terrific physical attributes
-Great frame
-Long arms
-Superb athlete
-Excellent leaper
-Good shot-blocking instincts
-Crashes the offensive glass

Weaknesses:
-Very limited offensively
-Strictly a catch and finish guy
-Skill-level, overall understanding of the game is low

Outlook: Just turned 16 years old in September. Still at an extremely early stage of his development. Lacks significant polish, but shows nice upside with his rare physical attributes.

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Chris Egi with a game-saving block and then Tyler Ennis goes coast to coast for the game-winning layup. Canada about to beat China. #fibau19
2013-07-06 11:12:18
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.