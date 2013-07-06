|Team: Harvard, Junior
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 09/19/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PF/C
NBA: PF/C
Possible: PF/C
|Rank 62 in NCAA Juniors
RSCI: 132
|
High School: Montverde Academy
Hometown: Toronto, ON
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Chris Egi
|4
|8.0
|1.0
|0.3
|1.3
|20.0
|0.3
|1.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|50.0
|1.0
|0.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.5
|1.5
|
Jonathan Givony
Strengths
-Good athlete
-Solid frame
-Long arms
-Effective finisher around the basket in catch and shoot situations
-Strong rebounder
-Shows nice quickness on offensive glass
-Plays very hard. Dives on floor for loose balls
-Very active, aggressive defender
-Hedges screens, rotates, denies post, contests shots, constantly talking
-Decent shot-blocker at this level of competition
Weaknesses
-An undersized center at 6-8
-Skill-level remains a work in progress
-Rudimentary post-game. Needs to improve footwork
-No real outside shooting ability. Throws up bowling balls
Outlook Frame has improved over past year, but skill-level hasn't. Still mostly an undersized 5-man who lives off hustle plays. High motor and solid athleticism will make him a very effective college big man, but needs to either grow a few inches or develop some type of offensive game to emerge as a serious NBA prospect.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #20, Scout: #15, Rivals: #20, 24/7: #21
Strengths:
-Terrific physical attributes
-Great frame
-Long arms
-Superb athlete
-Excellent leaper
-Good shot-blocking instincts
-Crashes the offensive glass
Weaknesses:
-Very limited offensively
-Strictly a catch and finish guy
-Skill-level, overall understanding of the game is low
Outlook: Just turned 16 years old in September. Still at an extremely early stage of his development. Lacks significant polish, but shows nice upside with his rare physical attributes.