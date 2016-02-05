|Team: Rutgers, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 1"
W: 176 lbs
Bday: 04/17/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 67 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 34 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 80
|
High School: West Oaks
Hometown: Lakeland, FL
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 1"
|176
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 0"
|NA
|174
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 1"
|176
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 0"
|NA
|174
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Corey Sanders
|13
|28.2
|10.5
|4.2
|10.9
|38.0
|3.9
|9.4
|41.8
|0.2
|1.5
|15.0
|2.0
|2.8
|72.2
|0.4
|3.0
|3.4
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|2.4
|2.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Corey Sanders
|13
|28.2
|10.5
|4.2
|10.9
|38.0
|3.9
|9.4
|41.8
|0.2
|1.5
|15.0
|2.0
|2.8
|72.2
|0.4
|3.0
|3.4
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|2.4
|2.0
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
Markis McDuffie
|
Corey Sanders
|
Dean Wade
|
Admon Gilder