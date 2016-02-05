Corey Sanders
Team: Rutgers, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 1"
W: 176 lbs
Bday: 04/17/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 67 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 34 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 80
 High School: West Oaks
Hometown: Lakeland, FL

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 1"1766' 4"NANANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 0"NA1746' 4"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACorey Sanders1328.210.54.210.938.03.99.441.80.21.515.02.02.872.20.43.03.43.51.50.52.42.0
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
