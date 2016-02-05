adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Power Forward Prospects

Strengths:

-Strong, developed frame. Pretty wide shoulders.

-Very mobile for his size. Can run the floor. Dives to the rim in pick and roll.

-High motor. Moves bodies on the defensive and offensive glass.

-Fairly polished offensive skill set – 21.3 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted.

-Solid shooting stroke – 6-of-17 from three (35.3%) and 79% from the line. Projects as a stretch big.

-Dropped in a few jump hooks, even with his off hand.

-Doesn't shy away from contact. Gets to the line.

-Can put it on the deck a little bit. Mobility shows off the bounce.

-Can pass a little bit from the perimeter and the interior.



Weaknesses:

-Slightly undersized for a power forward at 6' 8”.

-Struggles to score efficiently – career 81/198 41% from two (39% at Nations). Took some wild shots in the post.

-Not a stiff but plays mostly below the rim. Has some troubles finishing versus length. Doesn't get to the free throw line very often

-Not much of a defensive force. Gets beat on the perimeter. Strong enough to battle on the block but not much of a shot blocker. A bit caught between the four and the five on defense.

-Below average rebounder on both ends of the floor for his position

-Has plenty of room to continue to work on his outside shot. Only hit 7/32 3-pointers (22%) in LEB Gold this past season, and 13/24 free throws (54%)

-Was the oldest player competing at the camp. Will be 20 years old next February



Outlook:

Daniel Barbieri (also goes by Daniel Bordignon Barbieri) was one of the most polished bigs at the camp as he showed an ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter, score on the block in a pinch, and distribute from time to time. Barbieri plays with toughness and a high motor, which showed on both ends of the floor. The Brazilian, whose rights are owned by Kutxa Laboral Vitoria, doesn't have a ton of upside given his size and average leaping ability, but he's worth tracking as he continues to progress through the Spanish pro ranks.