

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA DeRon Davis 13 12.5 6.1 2.0 3.3 60.5 2.0 3.3 60.5 0.0 0.0 2.1 2.8 73.0 1.6 1.4 3.0 1.3 0.3 0.9 1.0 2.3

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Center Prospects August 13, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has a very strong frame with long arms and big hands

-Physical and competitive player. Displays a nice activity level

-Operates regularly with back to the basket. Uses strong frame to establish deep post position. Can back players down. Can score inside the post using decent footwork and touch, sometimes using hook shots and turnaround jumpers

-Draws contact regularly and gets to the free throw line at a strong rate. 6.8 free throws per-40 for career

-Sets wide, solid screens. Not afraid to lay the wood

-Unselfish player who makes the extra pass. Doesn't turn the ball over very frequently.

-Shows potential with his shooting stroke, particularly from the waist up. Could develop this part of his game in time. Career 68% free throw shooter

-Knows what he is and generally plays to his strengths.

-Can be a presence on defense when he wants to. Blocks 2.5 shots per-40 minutes. Gets in the passing lanes as well (1.8 per-40)



Weaknesses:

-Does not possess great height or athleticism. Lacks a degree of explosiveness, particularly as a finisher.

-Just an average rebounder on both ends of the floor. 3.3 offensive rebounds per-40. 6.1 defensive.

-A little bit wild at times, particularly when asked to do too much. Projects as a complimentary offensive player with his current skill-level

-Has a ways to go as a shooter before this can become a real part of his game. Displays average balance and footwork.

-Will have to continue to improve his post game as the competition level increases and his strength advantage becomes less of a factor.

-Can improve his off hand, particularly as a finisher inside the paint

-Doesn't always play with the same intensity on defense as he does on offense. Loses his focus at times

-A year older than his class. Will turn 20 in the first few weeks of his freshman season



Outlook: Listed by recruiting outlets at 6-8 or 6-9, but appears to be bigger than that. More of a center than the PF he's usually listed at, but may improve his skill-level enough to play both spots down the road. A bit undersized for a center, without great explosiveness to make up for it. Not flashy or overly skilled, but an extremely useful player on both ends of the floor. Appears to have improved his body, motor and toughness from we've seen him in the past [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Appearing taller than his listed 6'9 but still a bit undersized for a center, DeRon Davis wasn't particularly flashy here, but performed very well. Scoring from the post with spin moves and hook shots while also knocking down a number of jumpers, Davis flashed a budding offensive arsenal. Big, strong, and mobile, Davis isn't an elite athlete, but his effort on the boards coupled with his offensive game left a nice impression on the scouts in attendance. [Read Full Article]

