|Team: Radnicki Basket, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 03/21/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 29 in International 1995
|
High School:
Hometown: Podgorica, Montenegro
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Djordje Kaplanovic
|12
|9.5
|3.6
|1.3
|2.1
|60.0
|1.3
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|1.1
|1.8
|59.1
|0.8
|0.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|1.8
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Djordje Kaplanovic
|12
|9.5
|3.6
|1.3
|2.1
|60.0
|1.3
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|1.1
|1.8
|59.1
|0.8
|0.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|1.8
|
Adriano Alves Junior
|
Kartal Ozmizrak
|
Djordje Kaplanovic
|
Itay Segev
|
Paolo Marinelli
Djordje Kaplanovic, 6-10, Center, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia, 1995
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good size for a big man at 6-10 or possibly 6-11, to go along with long arms and a great frame
-Shows flashes of a solid skill level. Can put ball on floor. Solid passer. Finishes around the basket
-Very efficient offensive player (72% FG%)
-Competitive player, especially on the defensive end
-Solid rebounder
Weaknesses:
-Plays below the rim. Not a great athlete
-Limited post-player at this stage. Not incredibly skilled. Mostly a finisher
-Needs to develop mid-range jumper, improve free throw shooting ability
-Not much of a presence inside the paint defensively. Just two blocks in 166 minutes
Outlook: An afterthought on this team a year ago, could barely get off the bench. Developed into a very useful player and looks to have a nice future ahead of him. Has solid physical tools, and while still raw offensively, shows signs of a relatively versatile skill-level. Puts forth a good effort defensively and on the glass. Seems to have the most intensity of any player on the team.