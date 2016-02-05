Djordje Kaplanovic
Team: Radnicki Basket, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 03/21/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 29 in International 1995
 High School:
Hometown: Podgorica, Montenegro

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticDjordje Kaplanovic129.53.61.32.160.01.32.062.50.00.10.01.11.859.10.80.91.80.30.20.10.81.8
2016/17AdriaticDjordje Kaplanovic129.53.61.32.160.01.32.062.50.00.10.01.11.859.10.80.91.80.30.20.10.81.8

Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two
May 18, 2013

Djordje Kaplanovic, 6-10, Center, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia, 1995

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Good size for a big man at 6-10 or possibly 6-11, to go along with long arms and a great frame
-Shows flashes of a solid skill level. Can put ball on floor. Solid passer. Finishes around the basket
-Very efficient offensive player (72% FG%)
-Competitive player, especially on the defensive end
-Solid rebounder

Weaknesses:
-Plays below the rim. Not a great athlete
-Limited post-player at this stage. Not incredibly skilled. Mostly a finisher
-Needs to develop mid-range jumper, improve free throw shooting ability
-Not much of a presence inside the paint defensively. Just two blocks in 166 minutes

Outlook: An afterthought on this team a year ago, could barely get off the bench. Developed into a very useful player and looks to have a nice future ahead of him. Has solid physical tools, and while still raw offensively, shows signs of a relatively versatile skill-level. Puts forth a good effort defensively and on the glass. Seems to have the most intensity of any player on the team.

