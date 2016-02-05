Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two May 18, 2013 Djordje Kaplanovic, 6-10, Center, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia, 1995



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a big man at 6-10 or possibly 6-11, to go along with long arms and a great frame

-Shows flashes of a solid skill level. Can put ball on floor. Solid passer. Finishes around the basket

-Very efficient offensive player (72% FG%)

-Competitive player, especially on the defensive end

-Solid rebounder



Weaknesses:

-Plays below the rim. Not a great athlete

-Limited post-player at this stage. Not incredibly skilled. Mostly a finisher

-Needs to develop mid-range jumper, improve free throw shooting ability

-Not much of a presence inside the paint defensively. Just two blocks in 166 minutes



Outlook: An afterthought on this team a year ago, could barely get off the bench. Developed into a very useful player and looks to have a nice future ahead of him. Has solid physical tools, and while still raw offensively, shows signs of a relatively versatile skill-level. Puts forth a good effort defensively and on the glass. Seems to have the most intensity of any player on the team. [Read Full Article]

