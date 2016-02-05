FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good athlete. Strong first step. Can play above the rim. Has a few different gears he can get to

-Good ball-handler. Gets low to the ground. Has strong footwork.

-Drives and finishes with both hands

-Terrific in transition. Loves to push the ball in open court

-Excellent finisher around the basket in both full and half-court. Goes straight into contact. Finishes among the trees in traffic

-Unselfish player. Makes extra pass. Can drive and dish nicely

-Plays with great intensity and toughness

-Outstanding defender. Puts strong pressure on the ball.

-Fights over screens. Contests every shot

-Struggled badly with jumper throughout tournament, but somehow made a number of really important pull-up jumpers in late-game situations in the medal rounds. Not a bad shooter when he's in rhythm off the dribble and eliminating the excessive knee-bend that plagues his jumper



Weaknesses:

-Stuck between guard positions.

-Decision making skills are average. Gets tunnel vision at times. Turns ball over a little more frequently than you'd hope

-Very limited outside shooter throughout his career.

-Shooting mechanics look really poor at times, particularly in catch and shoot situations. Dips knees, jumps and shoots with a variable release point

-93% of field goal attempts come inside the arc in career FIBA competition

-Career 54% FT%

-Defense goes ways underneath the screen on pick and rolls. Sometimes play five feet off him.



Outlook: Versatile and aggressive combo guard. Unheralded player who became arguably Turkey's most important player as event moved on. Scored 27 points in a semifinals win against Bosnia. Played some point guard at this event and might be smart to develop this part of his game considering his lack of size and average shooting ability. Toughness, athleticism and intensity gives him a chance to develop into a good player down the road, even if track record of Turkish prospect development system is concerning.