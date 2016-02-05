Itay Segev
Team: Maccabi Tel Aviv, International
H: 6' 8"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 06/15/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 30 in International 1995
 High School:
Hometown: Kfar Tabor, Israel

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 7"6' 8"2157' 1"8' 10"NA29.532.5
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 7"6' 8"2157' 1"8' 10"NA29.532.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2015/16EurocupItay Segev320.35.72.74.361.52.74.361.50.00.0 0.30.3100.01.32.03.30.31.30.72.02.7
2015/16EUROItay Segev33.00.70.30.3100.00.30.3100.00.00.0 0.00.0 0.30.71.00.00.30.00.01.0
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2015/16EurocupItay Segev320.35.72.74.361.52.74.361.50.00.0 0.30.3100.01.32.03.30.31.30.72.02.7
2015/16EUROItay Segev33.00.70.30.3100.00.30.3100.00.00.0 0.00.0 0.30.71.00.00.30.00.01.0

