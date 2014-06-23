2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: World Scouting Reports June 26, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths

-Good size for a point guard at 6-3

-Strong frame

-Has an outstanding feel for the game

-Aggressive player who plays with a lot moxy

-Terrific ball-handler with either hand. Excellent footwork. Gets low to the ground and has impressive control of the ball

-Extremely creative

-Changes speeds well and has a solid extra burst

-Tricky finisher. Uses EuroSteps well. Loves to shoot floaters with either hands

-Decent outside shooter, especially off the dribble. Makes pull-up 3-pointers when defense goes underneath

-Anticipation skills helps him rebound very well from the guard position



Weaknesses

-Could stand to tone his frame

-Has a tendency to force the issue at times. A little overconfident in his abilities, particularly as a shooter

-Only made 27% of his 3-pointers in Colorado Springs

-Very turnover prone

-Average defender at best. Gets in the passing lanes but does not have great lateral quickness

-Didn't generate very many assists, but that's partially due to the lack of talent around him



Outlook Big, left-handed point guard who had a strong tournament, especially in the semi-finals where he single-handedly brought his team back in the game and forced overtime. Has a strong and somewhat unexpected burst off the dribble that makes him extremely difficult to stay in front, especially with his ability to stay low to the ground, handle with both hands and change speeds. Didn't show that well against US team. Will his athleticism hold up against the highest level competition, particularly defensively? [Read Full Article]

