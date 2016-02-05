Kassoum Yakwe
Team: St. John's, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 7"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 10/09/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 88 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 23 in Top Big East Prospects
 High School: Our Savior New American
Hometown: Bamako, Mali

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Nike Elite 1006' 5"NA1946' 11"NANANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 5"NA1787' 0"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAKassoum Yakwe1421.84.71.73.647.11.73.647.10.00.0 1.31.969.21.13.14.21.10.12.60.93.0
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
