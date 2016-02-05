|Team: St. John's, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 10/09/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 88 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 23 in Top Big East Prospects
|
High School: Our Savior New American
Hometown: Bamako, Mali
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 5"
|NA
|194
|6' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 5"
|NA
|178
|7' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Kassoum Yakwe
|14
|21.8
|4.7
|1.7
|3.6
|47.1
|1.7
|3.6
|47.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.9
|69.2
|1.1
|3.1
|4.2
|1.1
|0.1
|2.6
|0.9
|3.0
|
