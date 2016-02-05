

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 USA Basketball NA 6' 6" 182 6' 7" 8' 4.75" NA NA NA 2015 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 6" 169 6' 6" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Kevin Huerter 13 26.6 6.5 2.3 6.1 38.0 1.0 2.0 50.0 1.3 4.1 32.1 0.6 0.8 80.0 0.7 4.4 5.1 1.8 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.3

USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards June 18, 2016 Kevin Huerter, 6-6, Shooting Guard, Shenendehowa High School, NY 2016 Class, Committed to Maryland



Strengths

-Has good size for a SG at 6'6. Has a frame that should fill out nicely in time

-Solid athlete. Moves well. Has some leaping ability

-Tremendous shooting stroke. Big time catch and shoot threat, especially when he catches it on the hop. Gets great rotation on the ball and has deep range. Excellent shot preparation. Shot 40% for 3 on over six attempts per game in the Nike EYBL.

-Very intelligent player. Moves the ball crisply. Finds open man. Keeps the offense flowing. Passes ahead in transition. 2/1 assist to turnover ratio in EYBL play.

-Competitive defensively. Uses his size to his advantage. Gets right up in opposing guards. Holds his ground against bigger players too. Stays in front nicely



Weaknesses

-Doesn't have great length. Measured just a 6'6 wingspan last summer. Frame has potential but has a lot of work to do to.

-Can be somewhat one dimensional offensively. Not a great ball-handler. Only go to the free throw line 25 times in nearly 500 minutes in the EYBL.

-Didn't show much of a pull-up game. Mostly a catch and shoot guy at this stage

-May struggle defensively early on with his lack of length and strength.



Outlook Has the makings of an outstanding college player. Could emerge as a bonafide NBA prospect down the road as he continues to improve his frame and versatility.



Interview

