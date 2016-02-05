Kyle Guy
Team: Virginia, Freshman
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 3"
W: 155 lbs
Bday: 08/11/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 41 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 34
 High School: Lawrence Central
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAKyle Guy1217.79.33.25.656.71.73.055.61.52.658.11.51.881.80.31.82.01.50.70.10.31.3
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAKyle Guy1217.79.33.25.656.71.73.055.61.52.658.11.51.881.80.31.82.01.50.70.10.31.3

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 
2016 McDonald's All-American Interviews: Tatum, Bolden, Jones, Guy
March 31, 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[Read Full Article]
2016 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest Compilation
March 29, 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.