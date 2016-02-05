|Team: Virginia, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 155 lbs
Bday: 08/11/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 41 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 34
|
High School: Lawrence Central
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Kyle Guy
|12
|17.7
|9.3
|3.2
|5.6
|56.7
|1.7
|3.0
|55.6
|1.5
|2.6
|58.1
|1.5
|1.8
|81.8
|0.3
|1.8
|2.0
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|1.3
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Kyle Guy
|12
|17.7
|9.3
|3.2
|5.6
|56.7
|1.7
|3.0
|55.6
|1.5
|2.6
|58.1
|1.5
|1.8
|81.8
|0.3
|1.8
|2.0
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|1.3
[Read Full Article]
[Read Full Article]