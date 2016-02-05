|Team: Verona, International
H: 6' 11"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 07/08/1997
(19 Years Old)
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 17 in International 1997
High School:
Hometown: Negrar, Italy
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Great size for a power forward at 6-11
-Good athlete. Moves well. Runs the floor. Can play above the rim with ease, sometimes in highly impressive fashion
-Fundamentally sound player who shows a great framework of raw skills
-Does not have the prettiest mechanics (has sloppy footwork and tends to lean back excessively on his release) but has nice touch and shown some ability to knock down 3-pointers in the past. Has good touch.
-Excellent footwork inside the paint
-Soft hands
-Makes swooping hook shots with either hand
-If strength isn't a factor, has the ability to operate with back to the basket
-Can make turnaround jumpers out of the post
-Moves intelligently off the ball
-Good instincts getting in the passing lanes, crashing the offensive glass and coming up with occasional blocks
-Plays hard and smart
Weaknesses:
-Has a very narrow frame that will take at least a few years to fill out. Lack of strength affects him in every area at the moment.
-Does not have a great wingspan
-Very poor defensive rebounder (career 5.1 per-40)
-Struggles to hold his ground inside the paint defensively. Gets posted up and pushed around
-Needs to continue to expand his shooting range. 11-35 from beyond the arc in 30 career games we have logged. Will have to become a true stretch PF to play at the highest levels
-Sets very narrow screens on offense
Outlook: Versatile power forward who can do a little bit of everything offensively. Already a veteran on the FIBA scene, played four tournaments with Italy in two summers (two European championships and two world championship). Could develop into an interesting prospect in a few years if his body fills out the right way.