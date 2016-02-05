Louis Olinde
Team: Baunach, International
H: 6' 9"
W: 183 lbs
Bday: 03/19/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 10 in International 1998
Agent: YouFirst Sports
 High School:
Hometown: Hamburg, Germany

Getting to Know: Louis Olinde
December 23, 2016

German forward Louis Olinde discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament overlayed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.

[Read Full Article]
