|
H: 6' 9"
W: 183 lbs
Bday: 03/19/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 10 in International 1998
|Agent: YouFirst Sports
|
High School:
Hometown: Hamburg, Germany
|
German forward Louis Olinde discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament overlayed.
Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.