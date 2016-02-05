Luc Loubaki
Team: Orleans, International
H: 6' 3"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 01/30/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 29 in International 1997
 High School: INSEP Academy
Hometown: Pontoise, France

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17FrenchLuc Loubaki910.32.40.72.033.30.41.140.00.20.925.00.91.657.10.00.90.90.20.60.10.11.2
FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards
August 5, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Huge frame. Already chiseled
-Very long arms
-Strong athlete. Very good first step
-A bulldozer in transition
-Very aggressive attacking the paint in the half-court. Draws fouls at a nice clip
-Tremendous defender with ability to guard three positions. Combination of strength, length and quickness is very impressive.
-Strong rebounder for a guard
-Makes a few more jump-shots than you'd think he would at times

Weaknesses:
-Undersized for a shooting guard at 6-3
-Has very poor shooting mechanics that don't leave much room for optimism long-term. Just flings ball at basket from fingertips with poor touch. Career 27% 3P%
-Career 53% FT%
-Doesn't have great court vision. Drives wildly into traffic
-Able to overpower weaker players at this level of competition with his advanced frame and strong athletic ability, but what will happen when everyone catches up?

Outlook: Billed as a point guard but really more of a small forward than anything right now. Has great potential defensively, but needs to polish up his offensive skill-set significantly, something he hasn't really done over the last few years.

[Read Full Article]
2015 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis
February 5, 2015

Loubaki is a 6'3 combo guard with an amazing frame whose skill level is still catching up with his physical tools. It will be interesting to see if he's improved his shooting mechanics and overall feel for the game, and how he stands out athletically in a setting like this.

[Read Full Article]
