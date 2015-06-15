|Team: Paulistano, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 214 lbs
Bday: 07/06/1995
(21 Years Old)
Current: SF/PF
NBA: SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
|Rank 11 in International 1995
Rank 95 in Top 100 Prospects
|Agent: Alex Saratsis
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 9"
|6' 10"
|214
|7' 0"
|9' 0"
|NA
|22.5
|27.0
Pegged as a bit of tweener at points in his career, Lucas Dias measured 6'9 without shoes with a 7'0 wingspan and a 214-pound frame which dissolves the premise of him being too small for the four spot at the next level.[Read Full Article]