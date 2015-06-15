Lucas Dias
Team: Paulistano, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 214 lbs
Bday: 07/06/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF/PF
NBA:   SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
Rank 11 in International 1995
Rank 95 in Top 100 Prospects
Agent: Alex Saratsis
 High School:
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 9"6' 10"2147' 0"9' 0"NA22.527.0
2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results
June 8, 2015

Pegged as a bit of tweener at points in his career, Lucas Dias measured 6'9 without shoes with a 7'0 wingspan and a 214-pound frame which dissolves the premise of him being too small for the four spot at the next level.

DraftExpress: Brazilians Lucas Dias and Humberto Gomes have withdrawn from the 2015 NBA Draft according to their agent. George de Paula still on the fence
2015-06-15 13:51:09
