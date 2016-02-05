

Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Mamadi Diakite 11 15.1 6.2 2.6 4.2 63.0 2.4 3.6 65.0 0.3 0.5 50.0 0.6 1.2 53.8 1.1 2.3 3.4 0.1 0.5 1.7 0.3 2.4

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Power Forward Prospects August 12, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Strong frame, particularly in upper body. Gigantic wingspan. Big hands

-Very good athlete. Runs floor well. Quick off feet. Can play above the rim with ease

-Plays with a huge motor. Extremely aggressive and competitive. Constantly trying to make things happen on both ends of the floor

-Solid shot-blocker. Has good timing. 3.2 blocks per-40

-Does not back down inside the post defensively

-Can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim with a strong first step. Throws in some spin moves at times. Attacks closeouts. Will handle ball in open court a bit

-Strong finisher around the basket. Does not have bad touch. Great target for lobs

-Shooting stroke is deliberate, but may have some potential down the road. Knocked down a couple of 3s at Nations. Throws ball in basket despite not having a very aesthetically pleasing shot.

-Career 37/59 (63%) from free throw line, but mechanics are not bad

-Intelligent and articulate off the court



Weaknesses:

-Somewhat stuck between the 4 and the 5, but only stands around 6-9. Wingspan helps make up for that somewhat

-Will need to improve his lower body significantly

-Very raw around the edges. Doesn't really know what his limitations are at this point. Tries to make something happen every time he touches the ball.

-Posted nearly twice as many turnovers as assists in summer competition thus far

-Has a long way to go as an outside shooter. Doesn't have great balance on his shot. Rushes at times.

-No real post game. Lacks the lower body strength, but also does not possess great footwork

- Awareness and feel for the game is still a work in progress. Started playing the game late, and that is evident at times, particularly with his decision making skills.

-Possesses very limited fundamentals on defense. Struggles to step outside of the paint and bend his knees. Very upright in stance



Outlook: Native of Guinea. Played his second adidas Nations tournament, and looked like a completely different player a year later, a credit to his work ethic and the coaching staff at Blue Ridge high school. Only playing basketball for five years. Recently committed to Virginia. Had a very strong summer, winning the adidas Summer Championship in Las Vegas with Team Loaded VA, before helping Team Africa finish in third place at adidas Nations.



Interview:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

