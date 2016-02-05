Marko Guduric
Team: Red Star, International
H: 6' 6"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 03/08/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 7 in International 1995
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
 High School:
Hometown: Priboj, Serbia

2016/17AdriaticMarko Guduric1517.18.73.15.755.32.33.369.40.92.436.11.62.177.40.42.02.42.30.70.21.41.8
2016/17AdriaticMarko Guduric1517.18.73.15.755.32.33.369.40.92.436.11.62.177.40.42.02.42.30.70.21.41.8

Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two
May 18, 2013

Marko Guduric, 6-6, SF, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia, 1995

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Left handed
-Decent size for a wing player. Solid frame
-Versatile player. Does a little bit of everything
-Very good shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Made 52% of his 3-pointers at the NIJT
-Can create off the dribble a bit in straight line with left hand
-Smart player. Makes extra pass. Plays within himself. Doesn't take bad shots
-Contributes on the glass

Weaknesses:
-Average athlete. Lacks explosiveness or great quickness
-Average ball-handler in half-court. Doesn't get to the free throw line very often
-Lateral quickness looks average

Outlook: Emerged as Red Star's third option and was consistent in almost every game we saw. Wing player with good size and perimeter shooting ability. Makes shots, rebounds, plays within flow of offense. Not a brilliant talent and doesn't show the best upside, but should develop into a solid player in Europe.

