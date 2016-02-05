Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two May 18, 2013 Marko Guduric, 6-6, SF, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia, 1995



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Left handed

-Decent size for a wing player. Solid frame

-Versatile player. Does a little bit of everything

-Very good shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Made 52% of his 3-pointers at the NIJT

-Can create off the dribble a bit in straight line with left hand

-Smart player. Makes extra pass. Plays within himself. Doesn't take bad shots

-Contributes on the glass



Weaknesses:

-Average athlete. Lacks explosiveness or great quickness

-Average ball-handler in half-court. Doesn't get to the free throw line very often

-Lateral quickness looks average



Outlook: Emerged as Red Star's third option and was consistent in almost every game we saw. Wing player with good size and perimeter shooting ability. Makes shots, rebounds, plays within flow of offense. Not a brilliant talent and doesn't show the best upside, but should develop into a solid player in Europe. [Read Full Article]

