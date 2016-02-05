|Team: Duke, Freshman
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 250 lbs
Bday: 04/17/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Pick: 16 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 16 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 13 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 5 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 16
|
High School: DeSoto
Hometown: DeSoto, TX
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 11"
|250
|7' 6"
|9' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 10"
|254
|7' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 11.5"
|240
|7' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 11"
|204
|7' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 9"
|NA
|236
|7' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Marques Bolden
|5
|7.2
|2.6
|1.2
|2.2
|54.5
|1.2
|2.2
|54.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|50.0
|0.6
|0.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|1.2
|
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #5 prospect in the conference, Duke's Marques Bolden.
Jonathan Givony
Bolden didn't make much of an impact on Saturday, picking up four fouls in just 13 minutes of action, but he made his presence felt throughout the week of practices. That started with his eye-popping measurements, which put him in an elite class of center prospects.
Bolden's tools are a little more impressive than his production at the moment, starting with his long arms, huge frame, soft hands and solid mobility.
Height (w/ shoes): 6-11
Weight: 250
Wingspan: 7-6
Standing Reach: 9'4.5
As impressive as Allen's measurements are, Bolden's are perhaps just as jaw-dropping. Already bigger than exceptionally long multi-college season NBA players like Cole Aldrich and JaVale McGee, few players in our database share Bolden's combination of length and strength. He has some work to do on his frame, but given he has one of the top-20 or so wingspans and standing reaches ever recorded in our database, it isn't hard to guess what makes Bolden such a highly regarded recruit and long-term prospect. From a sheer height and length perspective, Bolden is most similar to DeMarcus Cousins who was measured at 6'10.75 in shoes with a 7'5.75 wingspan at the 2010 NBA Draft Combine, albeit with a heavy 292-pound frame he's cut weight from in the NBA.
[Read Full Article]
Marques Bolden, 6'11, Center, Texas, Class of 2016
Jonathan Givony
Strengths
-Has impressive physical attributes. Measured between 6'10 and 6'11 with shoes in different settings, with a 7'4 wingspan. Has a strong, well-proportioned 254 pound frame
-Mobile player
-Has very good scoring instincts. Can score with either hand in the post using decent footwork and soft touch
-Has good hands and is a solid finisher off two feet.
-Has a nice looking stroke from mid-range. Should be able to develop this part of his game in time
-Shows very nice potential defensively. Stepped out on the pick and roll and moved his feet impressively. Can block shots using his very long arms
Weaknesses
-Good, not great athlete. Lacks a degree of explosiveness
-Energy level wavers at times. Doesn't always look like he's operating with the highest intensity level
-Average defensive rebounder.
-Career 52% free throw shooter in DX database
Outlook: Very talented big man who is highly productive on both ends of the floor. Considered by most to be the #1 or #2 center in his class. Had a strong mini-camp in Colorado Springs, likely cementing an invite to the Nike Hoop Summit.
A video interview with highly regarded big man prospect Marques Bolden at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp in Colorado Springs.
Marques Bolden, 7' 0”, C, DeSoto, Texas, 2016 High School Class
Highly touted center Marques Bolden played only 10 minutes (two games due to injury) all tournament but made his presence felt with a few highlight plays that gave a glimpse of what he'll bring to the table at the college level.
At 6' 11.5” in shoes with a 7' 3.5” wingspan and a solid, 240-pound frame, Bolden has tremendous size and length for a center prospect. Although his running style isn't all that fluid (was playing with two knee pads), Bolden can get up and down, cover ground, and play above the rim.
He's not overly tough defensively, but he proved he's more than capable of altering shots both as an on ball and weak side defender. Bolden doesn't have elite, fast twitch instincts, but he's very mobile and has the foundation to be a solid defensive anchor.
Offensively, while Bolden isn't overly polished, he made a few impressive plays both in transition and the half court. He showed impressive body control and leaping ability to catch a lob in transition while on the move to hammer it home. Bolden also dropped in a left-handed jump hook over length. Most of his damage was done on the offensive glass, as he displayed a high motor and level of physicality on the O-Boards.
We only got a taste of Bolden's game due to his limited playing time at Nike Global Challenge, but in that time he proved there's a lot to like about the 17-year-old center from DeSoto, Texas.