|Team: Zalgiris, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 01/21/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 21 in International 1997
|
High School:
Hometown: Kaunas, Lithuania
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 6.25"
|180
|6' 6.25"
|8' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|
Height (w/ shoes): 6-6.25
Weight: 180
Wingspan: 6-6.25
Hand Length:: 7.5
Standing Reach: : 8-4.5
Country: : Lithuania
Lacking great length and possessing fairly small hands, Varnas does not stand out from a size perspective.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Not overly tall for a wing, but has a strong frame and some athleticism. Can play above the rim
-Versatile player for his age. Was Lithuania's primary ball-handler and shot-creator in the half-court at U18s
-Makes catch and shoot 3-pointers. Hit 41% of his shots with his feet set
-Utilized quite a bit in pick and roll and one on one situations. Has nice body control and solid ball-handling skills
-Solid basketball IQ. Finds open man nicely in drive and dish situations. 4.8 assists per-40 at U18s
Weaknesses:
-Lacks a degree of size
-Outside shot is a bit mechanical. Not the most fluid or smooth release
-Struggles to make shots on the move or off the dribble. Shoots a very flat shot when heavily contested
-Really struggled to convert plays inside the arc at the U18s. Hit just 35% of his 2-point attempts. Struggled both in mid-range and inside the paint in the half-court. Doesn't have elite size, length, strength or explosiveness.
-Average defender. Does not have great tools on this end of the floor. Does not make up for it with great intensity or awareness. Late on closeouts. Doesn't fight through screens
Outlook: Played a very heavy ball-handling role for Lithuania, which he may not have been best suited for skill-wise. Shows some nice versatility for a player his size, but lacks a degree of upside to be considered an elite-level talent.
An interview with 6-5 Lithuanian shooting guard Martynas Varnas at the 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece.