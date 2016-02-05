2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Point Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a point guard

-Fluid and smooth guard

-Unselfish player. Good court vision. Creates offense for teammates intelligently

-Talented ball-handler with nice footwork

-Terrific rebounder for a guard

-Great anticipation skills jumping in the passing lanes

-Extremely young. Doesn't turn 18 until November.



Weaknesses:

-More smooth than explosive. Struggles to turn the corner on drives

-Doesn't initiate contact around the basket. Drives softly to the basket. Doesn't finish through contact. Throws up tough shots around the rim. Doesn't like using his off hand to finish.

-Doesn't get to the free throw line

-Somewhat stuck between guard positions. 1/1 assist to turnover ratio in Crete

-Lacks consistency as a shooter. Shot just 18% for 3 in Crete

-Looked passive/uncomfortable operating without the ball. Not assertive enough to find ways to utilize his talent without being the primary facilitator.

-Average defender



Outlook: Did not have a great tournament, following up a somewhat disappointing showing at the NBA Basketball Without Borders Camp in New York in February, although he was almost playing up by two years being born in late 1997. Struggles to show his talent and creativity when everything doesn't revolve around him offensively, which it didn't. Argentina's lack of chemistry didn't help matters. Must continue to progress as an outside shooter and play with more aggressiveness. [Read Full Article]

2015 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis February 5, 2015 -Maximo Fjellerup is likely the most interesting South American prospect scheduled to be in attendance. An extremely creative combo guard who creates space and scores with a variety of dribble moves, eurosteps, and floaters, the 6'5 Argentinian prospect could improve his standing here if he can show improved defensive intensity or perimeter shooting. His ball-handling skills, passing ability and overall feel for the game makes him a very unique prospect. Like fellow camper Augusto Mas Delfino, he's appeared in a number of games in the Argentinian 1st Division, but hasn't had any particularly memorable performances playing against pros for the first time, which is understandable considering his age. [Read Full Article]

