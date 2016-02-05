|Team: Panathinaikos, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 08/08/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 19 in International 1998
|
High School:
Hometown: Athens, Greece
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|26.5
|30.5
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|26.5
|30.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Greek
|Michalis Lountzis
|3
|5.7
|3.7
|1.0
|1.3
|75.0
|0.7
|0.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.7
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Greek
|Michalis Lountzis
|3
|5.7
|3.7
|1.0
|1.3
|75.0
|0.7
|0.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.7
|
Arturs Strautins
|
Amar Gegic
|
Michalis Lountzis
|
Aleksa Stepanovic
|
Dmytro Skapintsev
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Great physical profile. Very strong frame
-Very good athlete. Can play above the rim with ease. Quick first step
-Explosive straight-line driver
-Will make an occasional catch and shoot jumper
-Tremendous rebounder for a guard. 7.4 rebounds per-40 minutes in FIBA competition career
-Has great potential defensively.
-Plays with intensity
-Has already seen minutes in the Euroleague at age 16
Weaknesses:
-Does not possess a great feel for the game at this stage.
-Just an average ball-handler. Ball slows him down, which hampers him from fully utilizing athleticism
-Drives wildly into traffic. Picks up dribble unnecessarily
-Not a very creative or efficient finisher around the basket in half-court. Just throws ball up on rim
-Turns ball over excessively (5.3 per-40 in FIBA competition)
-Does not have the smoothest shooting stroke. Shoots a very high arching jumper
Outlook: One of the youngest players seeing minutes at this competition at just 16 years old. Was also a member of Greece's U19 World Championship team despite being three years younger than most of his teammates. Billed as a point guard in his home country, which looks like somewhat of a stretch at this point. Will likely receive very strong coaching in the next few years and will have a chance to develop nicely as an all-around player.