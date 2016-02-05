FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Great physical profile. Very strong frame

-Very good athlete. Can play above the rim with ease. Quick first step

-Explosive straight-line driver

-Will make an occasional catch and shoot jumper

-Tremendous rebounder for a guard. 7.4 rebounds per-40 minutes in FIBA competition career

-Has great potential defensively.

-Plays with intensity

-Has already seen minutes in the Euroleague at age 16



Weaknesses:

-Does not possess a great feel for the game at this stage.

-Just an average ball-handler. Ball slows him down, which hampers him from fully utilizing athleticism

-Drives wildly into traffic. Picks up dribble unnecessarily

-Not a very creative or efficient finisher around the basket in half-court. Just throws ball up on rim

-Turns ball over excessively (5.3 per-40 in FIBA competition)

-Does not have the smoothest shooting stroke. Shoots a very high arching jumper



Outlook: One of the youngest players seeing minutes at this competition at just 16 years old. Was also a member of Greece's U19 World Championship team despite being three years younger than most of his teammates. Billed as a point guard in his home country, which looks like somewhat of a stretch at this point. Will likely receive very strong coaching in the next few years and will have a chance to develop nicely as an all-around player.