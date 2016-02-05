Michalis Lountzis
Team: Panathinaikos, International
H: 6' 5"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 08/08/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 19 in International 1998
 High School:
Hometown: Athens, Greece

Predraft Measurements
2014EurocampNANANANANANA26.530.5
2014EurocampNANANANANANA26.530.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
2016/17GreekMichalis Lountzis35.73.71.01.375.00.70.7100.00.30.750.01.31.3100.00.00.00.00.00.70.01.00.7
2016/17GreekMichalis Lountzis35.73.71.01.375.00.70.7100.00.30.750.01.31.3100.00.00.00.00.00.70.01.00.7

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards
August 5, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Great physical profile. Very strong frame
-Very good athlete. Can play above the rim with ease. Quick first step
-Explosive straight-line driver
-Will make an occasional catch and shoot jumper
-Tremendous rebounder for a guard. 7.4 rebounds per-40 minutes in FIBA competition career
-Has great potential defensively.
-Plays with intensity
-Has already seen minutes in the Euroleague at age 16

Weaknesses:
-Does not possess a great feel for the game at this stage.
-Just an average ball-handler. Ball slows him down, which hampers him from fully utilizing athleticism
-Drives wildly into traffic. Picks up dribble unnecessarily
-Not a very creative or efficient finisher around the basket in half-court. Just throws ball up on rim
-Turns ball over excessively (5.3 per-40 in FIBA competition)
-Does not have the smoothest shooting stroke. Shoots a very high arching jumper

Outlook: One of the youngest players seeing minutes at this competition at just 16 years old. Was also a member of Greece's U19 World Championship team despite being three years younger than most of his teammates. Billed as a point guard in his home country, which looks like somewhat of a stretch at this point. Will likely receive very strong coaching in the next few years and will have a chance to develop nicely as an all-around player.

