Mo Soluade
Team: Burgos, International
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 5"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 07/12/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 37 in International 1995
 High School:
Hometown: London, England

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 4"6' 5"2106' 8.5"8' 5.5"NANANA
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
