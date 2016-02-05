Petar Rakicevic
Team: Red Star, International
H: 6' 8"
W: 178 lbs
Bday: 06/04/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 32 in International 1995
Agent: Aleksandar Raskovic
 High School:
Hometown: Prokuplje, Serbia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 7"6' 8"1786' 9"8' 8"NA24.028.0
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 7"6' 8"1786' 9"8' 8"NA24.028.0

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticPetar Rakicevic13.03.01.01.0100.01.01.0100.00.00.0 1.02.050.00.01.01.00.00.00.00.00.0
