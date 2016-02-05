|Team: Red Star, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 178 lbs
Bday: 06/04/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 32 in International 1995
|Agent: Aleksandar Raskovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Prokuplje, Serbia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 7"
|6' 8"
|178
|6' 9"
|8' 8"
|NA
|24.0
|28.0
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 7"
|6' 8"
|178
|6' 9"
|8' 8"
|NA
|24.0
|28.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Petar Rakicevic
|1
|3.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|100.0
|1.0
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Petar Rakicevic
|1
|3.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|100.0
|1.0
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|
Itay Segev
|
Paolo Marinelli
|
Petar Rakicevic
|
Maxime Roos
|
Ioannis Kouzeloglou