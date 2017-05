@DraftExpress

One year ago, Przemek Karnowski sat atop our Top NBA Prospects in the Non-BCS Conferences preview after coming off an intriguing freshman season that hinted at sophomore dominance. He never quite met these expectations, however, struggling through an inconsistent sophomore campaign before logging his best two performances, a pair of double-doubles, against Oklahoma State and Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.On the eve of the 2014-2015 season, Gonzaga now has arguably the best frontcourt outside of the BCS Conferences with Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer and heralded freshman Domantas Sabonis joining Karnowski in the post, and is poised to make a deep run in March. Can Karnowski take another step forward in his development as a junior?At 7'1 with a 7'0 wingspan and a massive 294-pound frame, Karnowski has outstanding size, but average length, for the center position. He runs the floor fairly well for a player his stature, shows solid mobility in the post, and is decently explosive around the basket. Additionally, continuing to slim down would go a long way in maximizing his athleticism. Though his movements can be a bit mechanical at times, his combination of size, strength, and athleticism puts him into a rare class of players at the collegiate level and situates him well looking towards a NBA future.On the offensive end, Karnowski's per-minute production declined between his freshman and sophomore seasons, as his playing time increased by 150%. Becoming less of a focal point in the offense when he was on the court, Karnowski scored 16.5 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted on an efficient 59% 2P%. According to Synergy Sports Technology, nearly 60% of his overall touches came in post-up situations, and nearly all of his shot attempts came inside the paint.Karnowski did a very good job of carving out space and receiving the ball with his back to the basket due to his width, strength and soft hands. Karnowski's post game is not particularly polished at this stage, but he already shows a solid repertoire of post moves, including a variety of hooks, drop steps, spin moves and turnaround jumpers. His turnaround jumper, in particular, is a welcome addition to his post game and is very difficult to defend. Continuing to improve his repertoire of countermoves, and becoming more explosive would help him finish even more of the many post-opportunity he's able to generate each game with his size and skill-level.A majority of Karnowski's possessions come out of traditional post up situations, but he also does a good job of scoring off of cuts where his soft hands and touch allow him to finish efficiently. He converted a fantastic 71% of his shots around the basket in non-post up situations, despite the fact that he plays largely below the rim. Finally, Karnowski did an outstanding job of drawing contact and getting to the foul line, attempting 8.0 free throws per 40 minutes pace adjusted, even if he only made a dismal 50.3% of his attempts, which means he left a lot of points at the free throw stripe.There are two areas in which scouts will be looking for improvement from Karnowski moving forward: as a scorer out of the pick-and-roll and as a jump shooter. Karnowski will likely see many possessions as the roll-man and will need to improve his ability to quickly set screens and then dive to the basket, as well as his finishing ability off two feet in traffic. On a similar note, Karnowski still shows very little in terms of jump shooting, still more or less confined to turnaround jumpers, while continuing to be a very poor free throw shooter, which makes him fairly predictable for defenses to scout and game-plan for. Improving in these two capacities, in particular, are essential to his draft prospects moving forward.On the defensive end of the floor, Karnowski is more or less the same player that we wrote about last year . He looked a bit quicker and better conditioned as a sophomore, but he nevertheless had trouble closing out on shooters and, in a very small sample size, in defending the pick-and-roll. The latter, in particular, seems troubling, given that his difficulties seem related to both his physical tools and his overall awareness. He is still extremely foul prone, as well, averaging 4.5 fouls per 40 minutes pace adjusted, which hinders his ability to stay on the floor.That being said, he is a load in the paint and does a good job of holding his ground, moving his feet and staying upright. His 2.7 blocks per 40 minutes pace adjusted show a significant improvement between his freshman and sophomore years and scouts will be watching to see if he can continue to develop a reputation as a rim protector as a junior. Finally, he averaged a solid 10.8 rebounds per 40 minutes pace adjusted while grabbing nearly 2 more rebounds per 40 minutes pace adjusted on the defensive end.It will be interested to see whether Karnowski can leverage his intriguing, albeit inconsistent sophomore season into a breakout junior campaign. After all, there are few, if any, players in the West Coast Conference with Karnowski's combination of size and skill, and Gonzaga's balanced inside-outside attack should give him plenty of room to operate in the post. Likewise, matchups against Arizona, UCLA, Memphis, SMU, and possibly St. John's should give scouts a good idea of his progress against NBA caliber athletes. A productive year will do wonders for his draft stock and a big season in Spokane will help scouts and fans alike to forget about his inconsistent sophomore season very quickly.