2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Decent size and length for a SG

-Versatile player. Does a lot of different things. Creative

-Plays some point guard at times.

-Can play at different speeds. Uses Euro-steps. Nice footwork

-Good feel for moving off the ball. Makes smart cuts.

-Soft touch around the basket. Uses the glass nicely.

-Decent shooting stroke. Can make a shot off the dribble or with feet set. Hit 50%

-Can pull-up in mid-range.

-Tries on defense

Weaknesses:

-Not a great athlete. Lacks explosiveness with his first step and vertically

-Very high dribble. Fairly wild with the ball. Dribbles into brick walls.

-Turnover machine at every level he played at. Astounding 6.9 turnovers per-40 in Crete. 4.8 turnovers per-40 on career

-Struggles to get all the way to the basket. Throws up a lot of garbage around the rim.

-Very streaky shooter throughout his career. 21/70 in 900 career minutes we have charted

-Lacks great lateral quickness on defense. Can he guard high-level shooting guards at the NBA level?