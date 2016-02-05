Radovan Djokovic
Team: Mega Leks, International
H: 6' 5"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 03/26/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 31 in International 1996
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
 High School:
Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticRadovan Djokovic1011.33.01.12.544.00.91.656.30.20.922.20.60.966.70.00.40.41.60.40.00.72.0
2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards
July 7, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Decent size and length for a SG
-Versatile player. Does a lot of different things. Creative
-Plays some point guard at times.
-Can play at different speeds. Uses Euro-steps. Nice footwork
-Good feel for moving off the ball. Makes smart cuts.
-Soft touch around the basket. Uses the glass nicely.
-Decent shooting stroke. Can make a shot off the dribble or with feet set. Hit 50%
-Can pull-up in mid-range.
-Tries on defense
Weaknesses:
-Not a great athlete. Lacks explosiveness with his first step and vertically
-Very high dribble. Fairly wild with the ball. Dribbles into brick walls.
-Turnover machine at every level he played at. Astounding 6.9 turnovers per-40 in Crete. 4.8 turnovers per-40 on career
-Struggles to get all the way to the basket. Throws up a lot of garbage around the rim.
-Very streaky shooter throughout his career. 21/70 in 900 career minutes we have charted
-Lacks great lateral quickness on defense. Can he guard high-level shooting guards at the NBA level?

