|Team: Mega Leks, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 03/26/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 31 in International 1996
|Agent: Misko Raznatovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Radovan Djokovic
|10
|11.3
|3.0
|1.1
|2.5
|44.0
|0.9
|1.6
|56.3
|0.2
|0.9
|22.2
|0.6
|0.9
|66.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.7
|2.0
|
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Decent size and length for a SG
-Versatile player. Does a lot of different things. Creative
-Plays some point guard at times.
-Can play at different speeds. Uses Euro-steps. Nice footwork
-Good feel for moving off the ball. Makes smart cuts.
-Soft touch around the basket. Uses the glass nicely.
-Decent shooting stroke. Can make a shot off the dribble or with feet set. Hit 50%
-Can pull-up in mid-range.
-Tries on defense
-Tries on D.
Weaknesses:
-Not a great athlete. Lacks explosiveness with his first step and vertically
-Very high dribble. Fairly wild with the ball. Dribbles into brick walls.
-Turnover machine at every level he played at. Astounding 6.9 turnovers per-40 in Crete. 4.8 turnovers per-40 on career
-Struggles to get all the way to the basket. Throws up a lot of garbage around the rim.
-Very streaky shooter throughout his career. 21/70 in 900 career minutes we have charted
-Lacks great lateral quickness on defense. Can he guard high-level shooting guards at the NBA level?