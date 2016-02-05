

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 Official College Team 6' 9" 6' 10" 229 7' 2" 9' 2" NA 33.0 37.0 2015 UA All-American Camp 6' 9.5" NA 202 7' 2" 9' 1" NA 28.0 33.5 Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 Official College Team 6' 9" 6' 10" 229 7' 2" 9' 2" NA 33.0 37.0 2015 UA All-American Camp 6' 9.5" NA 202 7' 2" 9' 1" NA 28.0 33.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Sacha Killeya-Jones 10 8.5 3.6 1.6 2.6 61.5 1.6 2.6 61.5 0.0 0.0 0.4 1.3 30.8 1.0 1.7 2.7 0.1 0.1 1.0 0.6 1.6 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Sacha Killeya-Jones 10 8.5 3.6 1.6 2.6 61.5 1.6 2.6 61.5 0.0 0.0 0.4 1.3 30.8 1.0 1.7 2.7 0.1 0.1 1.0 0.6 1.6

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Power Forward Prospects August 12, 2015 Mike Schmitz



Strengths:

-Great physical profile. Good frame that will continue to fill out in time. Long arms (7-2 wingspan, 9-1 standing reach). Big hands.

-Terrific size for a power forward at 6-9 ½ without shoes.

-Bouncy athlete. Can play above the rim with relative ease. Moves like a wing. Outstanding body control for his size.

-Versatile scorer – 25.2 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Natural touch. Very good in face up situations. Uses spin moves. Can make turnarounds from the mid post. Able to straight-line attack from the perimeter. Solid handle for his size.

-Nice touch from three. Made 4-of-8 3-pointers and 68% of his free throws. Good mechanically. Gets very good arc on his shot. Not a finished product as a shooter but shows potential.

-Has the tools to be a solid defender and rebounder.

-Just turned 17 years old two days ago.



Weaknesses:

-Doesn't have a great feel for the game. Can be a bit of a black hole. Had only six assists compared with 25 turnovers in 10 games on the adidas circuit. Spins into double teams. Poor understanding of where the help defense is.

-Disinterested on the defensive end. Has the tools and mobility but stands around a bit too often. Motor comes and goes on that end. Reaction time and awareness is average as well.

-Posted just .7 steals and 1.5 blocks per-40 minutes at adidas events this summer, which is very poor considering his physical tools and the level of competition. Partially a product of his lack of awareness, and partially due to lack of intensity?

-Not much of a rebounder at this stage – 8 boards per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Can be tougher on the defensive glass and show more fight on the offensive glass.

-Very good frame but still has some room to get stronger and tougher. Only 202 pounds at the moment



Outlook:

Sacha Killeya-Jones was one of the most intriguing power forward prospects at Adidas Nations given his fairly polished offensive skill set and remaining upside. With size, length, athleticism and offensive versatility, Killeya-Jones is a high-major player who fits the bill of the modern NBA face-up four. The North Carolina native has a ways to go in terms of his feel for the game, awareness, and defensive toughness/motor, but given his age and upside, the future is bright for Killeya-Jones. Initially committed to Virginia, but backed off and has recently received offers from all the top schools in college basketball, including Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Florida and others.



Interview:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

