|Team: Kentucky, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 202 lbs
Bday: 08/10/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 24 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 5 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 27
|
High School: Virginia Episcopal School
Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Official College Team
|6' 9"
|6' 10"
|229
|7' 2"
|9' 2"
|NA
|33.0
|37.0
|2015
|UA All-American Camp
|6' 9.5"
|NA
|202
|7' 2"
|9' 1"
|NA
|28.0
|33.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Sacha Killeya-Jones
|10
|8.5
|3.6
|1.6
|2.6
|61.5
|1.6
|2.6
|61.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.3
|30.8
|1.0
|1.7
|2.7
|0.1
|0.1
|1.0
|0.6
|1.6
Mike Schmitz
Strengths:
-Great physical profile. Good frame that will continue to fill out in time. Long arms (7-2 wingspan, 9-1 standing reach). Big hands.
-Terrific size for a power forward at 6-9 ½ without shoes.
-Bouncy athlete. Can play above the rim with relative ease. Moves like a wing. Outstanding body control for his size.
-Versatile scorer – 25.2 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Natural touch. Very good in face up situations. Uses spin moves. Can make turnarounds from the mid post. Able to straight-line attack from the perimeter. Solid handle for his size.
-Nice touch from three. Made 4-of-8 3-pointers and 68% of his free throws. Good mechanically. Gets very good arc on his shot. Not a finished product as a shooter but shows potential.
-Has the tools to be a solid defender and rebounder.
-Just turned 17 years old two days ago.
Weaknesses:
-Doesn't have a great feel for the game. Can be a bit of a black hole. Had only six assists compared with 25 turnovers in 10 games on the adidas circuit. Spins into double teams. Poor understanding of where the help defense is.
-Disinterested on the defensive end. Has the tools and mobility but stands around a bit too often. Motor comes and goes on that end. Reaction time and awareness is average as well.
-Posted just .7 steals and 1.5 blocks per-40 minutes at adidas events this summer, which is very poor considering his physical tools and the level of competition. Partially a product of his lack of awareness, and partially due to lack of intensity?
-Not much of a rebounder at this stage – 8 boards per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Can be tougher on the defensive glass and show more fight on the offensive glass.
-Very good frame but still has some room to get stronger and tougher. Only 202 pounds at the moment
Outlook:
Sacha Killeya-Jones was one of the most intriguing power forward prospects at Adidas Nations given his fairly polished offensive skill set and remaining upside. With size, length, athleticism and offensive versatility, Killeya-Jones is a high-major player who fits the bill of the modern NBA face-up four. The North Carolina native has a ways to go in terms of his feel for the game, awareness, and defensive toughness/motor, but given his age and upside, the future is bright for Killeya-Jones. Initially committed to Virginia, but backed off and has recently received offers from all the top schools in college basketball, including Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Florida and others.
Interview: