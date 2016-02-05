|Team: Saint Chamond, International
H: 6' 7"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 03/05/1997
(19 Years Old)
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 15 in International 1997
High School: INSEP Academy
Hometown: Saint-Claude, France
Gombauld is an undersized power forward who brings tremendous energy to the floor. A terrific rebounder and defender, scouts will be monitoring Gombauld to see if his skill set will allow for a transition to the perimeter sooner rather than later. With a ripped frame and impressive athleticism, he was an early bloomer at the NIJT settings already two years ago, despite just having turned 16, and while he continues to put up impressive numbers at the junior level, there are some question marks about how his game will translate to the senior level since he's neither grown, nor developed an outside shot.[Read Full Article]
Stephane Gombauld, 6-7, Power Forward, INSEP, France, 1997
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Just turned 16 years old, but already competing with players significantly older than him
-Has incredibly long arms, huge hands, and a body that should fill out very nicely in time
-Good athlete. Quick to the glass and getting off the floor
-Shows some signs of interesting footwork and touch
Weaknesses:
-Extremely raw, which is to be expected considering he's two years younger than everyone he's facing
-Doesn't have any consistent means of scoring at the moment
-No real post game, ball-handling skills or jump-shot
-Very upright on defense. Gets pushed around by the stronger, more mature post players he faces. Rarely boxes out. Energy level is average. Does not appear to have the lateral quickness to develop into a perimeter player
Outlook: Was just 15 years old at the NIJT Belgrade Tournament. Made a big splash in the very first game, scoring 25 points with 8 rebounds. Never came close to replicating that afterwards but showed some interesting flashes of talent and inspired a great deal of debate about what he might develop into over the next few years. Will he grow? What will his body look like down the road? Will he improve his skill-set and develop into a perimeter oriented prospect, or is he best suited as an interior player?