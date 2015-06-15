|Team: UCLA, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 04/30/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 26 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 18 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 24 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 17
|
High School: Foothills Christian
Hometown: Lakeside, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 8.75"
|6' 10"
|220
|6' 11"
|8' 11.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 8"
|6' 9.5"
|216
|6' 11"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 7"
|6' 8"
|198
|6' 8.25"
|8' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 9"
|210
|6' 11"
|8' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 7"
|NA
|198
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|T.J. Leaf
|14
|30.6
|17.2
|7.3
|11.1
|65.4
|6.1
|8.9
|69.4
|1.1
|2.3
|50.0
|1.5
|2.6
|58.3
|2.4
|6.5
|8.9
|2.7
|0.6
|1.2
|1.6
|2.4
|
Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at UCLA power forward T.J. Leaf's outstanding performance against then-undefeated Kentucky, to see what we can learn from an NBA perspective.
The ultra-productive freshman matched up with a variety of different types of players, leading to some very strong moments, as well as showing plenty of areas he still has to improve on, on both ends of the floor. He finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 turnovers in 32 minutes, shooting 7/12 from the floor.
Kentucky ended up losing this game on their home floor, giving up 97 points to UCLA, the most ever by a John Calipari coached team.
A horde of NBA scouts and executives were present in Lexington, as this was an ideal evaluation setting for talent evaluators to observe at least a half dozen future first round picks.
Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
[Read Full Article]
A video interview with talented high school power forward T.J. Leaf at the Under Armour Elite 24.
T.J. Leaf scored efficiently, but didn't have a particularly good three days in Treviso. Lacking great length, strength, and toughness, Leaf struggled mightily at times defensively, especially on the block. Though he possesses a strong feel for the game, his unconventional looking shot was not falling consistently here, which hurt his ability to stretch the floor and limited the rest of his scoring arsenal. His best contributions came as a passer on the offensive end. Fairly efficient at every event he's attended at the high school level, this was a unique test for the Foothills Christian (CA) product.[Read Full Article]