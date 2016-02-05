Terry Maston
Team: Baylor, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 8"
W: 230 lbs
Bday: 09/04/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 26 in Top Big 12 Prospects
 High School: DeSoto
Hometown: DeSoto, TX

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Official College TeamNA6' 7"2136' 11.25"8' 9.5"10.9NA34.5
2015Official College TeamNA6' 7"2136' 11.25"8' 9.5"10.9NA34.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATerry Maston1019.78.13.36.352.43.36.253.20.00.10.01.51.978.92.02.44.40.50.70.31.52.0
2016/17NCAATerry Maston1019.78.13.36.352.43.36.253.20.00.10.01.51.978.92.02.44.40.50.70.31.52.0

This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
