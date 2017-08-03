@DraftExpress

Menu
Ohio St

Trevor Thompson

Ohio St Junior
Rank: 100 in Top 100 Prospects
RCSI: 182 (2013)
Height: 7'0" (213 cm)
Weight: 250 lbs (113 kg)
Age: 23.0
Position: C
Jerseys: #32
High School: St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (Wisconsin)
Hometown: Long Island City, NY
Agent: Thad Foucher
College: Ohio St
Current Team: Ohio St
Win - Loss: 17 - 15

Basic Per Game Stats

Season GP Min Pts 2pt 3pt FT Rebounds Ast Stl Blk TO PF
M A % M A % M A % Off Def Tot
2016/17 32 23.0 10.6 3.9 6.8 57.1% 0.0 0.0 0.0% 2.8 3.9 72.0% 2.7 6.5 9.2 0.4 0.4 1.5 1.4 3.5

Latest results

03/08/2017 57 - 66 vs Rutgers Rutgers
03/04/2017 92 - 96 vs Indiana Indiana
02/28/2017 71 - 70 at Penn St Penn St
02/23/2017 83 - 73 vs Wisconsin Wisconsin

