Nike International Junior Tournament Belgrade 2014 Scouting Reports March 7, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Phenomenal frame for a player his age. Chiseled physique

-Terrific athlete

-Excellent timing as a shot-blocker. Legitimate rim protector. Ranks 3rd in all NIJT play with 4.7 blocks per-40

-Very good finisher around the basket. Explosive

-Solid offensive rebounder

-Quick feet defensively. Can step out and hedge the pick and roll with

-Surprisingly good passer. 4.1 assists per-40. Somewhat of an outlier for his career so something to track



Weaknesses:

-Has the size of a power forward but the game of a center

-Very raw offensive player. Skill level is poor. Struggles to do much offensively outside of catching and finishing around the basket

-Footwork is poor. No left hand

-Shot-selection is questionable. Doesn't really know his limitations

-Extremely turnover prone

-Made just 38% of his free throw attempts

-Not as good of a defensive rebounder as you might expect considering his physical tools. 4.9 rebounds per-40

-Extremely emotional. Bad temper and body language. Constantly complaining to coaches and teammates. Maturity level is questionable at best



Outlook: Undersized center with excellent athleticism and a terrific frame. Talented player who leaves serious question marks about his long-term potential due to his poor on-court behavior and demeanor. [Read Full Article]

Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports Part Two May 18, 2013 Ywen Smock, 6-9, Center, INSEP, France, 1996



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Possesses an incredible frame for a 16-year old

-Very long wingspan

-Good athlete

-Very aggressive offensively

-Can put ball on floor a bit

-Shows some instincts as a shot-blocker



Weaknesses:

-Very raw offensively

-No real footwork or post game

-Doesn't know his limitations. Wants to shoot the ball every time he touches it

-Never passes

-Very foul prone. Makes bad decisions defensively and picks up ticky-tack fouls

-Poor hands. Has a hard time catching ball cleanly

-Average rebounder

-Bad body language, particularly when things aren't going well. Always complaining to refs.



Outlook: Has excellent physical tools, especially a tremendous frame for a player his age. Doesn't have any real understanding of what his role is on the court is at the moment. Must improve his hands and become a better rebounder to reach his potential on the basketball court. Could develop into an interesting prospect down the road with good coaching and added experience. [Read Full Article]

