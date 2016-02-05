|Team: Denain, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 09/29/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PF/C
NBA: PF/C
Possible: PF/C
|Rank 21 in International 1996
|
High School: INSEP Academy
Hometown: Cayenne, French Guiana
|
Zoran Nikolic
|
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot
|
Ywen Smock
|
Antoine Wallez
|
David Skranc
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Phenomenal frame for a player his age. Chiseled physique
-Terrific athlete
-Excellent timing as a shot-blocker. Legitimate rim protector. Ranks 3rd in all NIJT play with 4.7 blocks per-40
-Very good finisher around the basket. Explosive
-Solid offensive rebounder
-Quick feet defensively. Can step out and hedge the pick and roll with
-Surprisingly good passer. 4.1 assists per-40. Somewhat of an outlier for his career so something to track
Weaknesses:
-Has the size of a power forward but the game of a center
-Very raw offensive player. Skill level is poor. Struggles to do much offensively outside of catching and finishing around the basket
-Footwork is poor. No left hand
-Shot-selection is questionable. Doesn't really know his limitations
-Extremely turnover prone
-Made just 38% of his free throw attempts
-Not as good of a defensive rebounder as you might expect considering his physical tools. 4.9 rebounds per-40
-Extremely emotional. Bad temper and body language. Constantly complaining to coaches and teammates. Maturity level is questionable at best
Outlook: Undersized center with excellent athleticism and a terrific frame. Talented player who leaves serious question marks about his long-term potential due to his poor on-court behavior and demeanor.
Ywen Smock, 6-9, Center, INSEP, France, 1996
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Possesses an incredible frame for a 16-year old
-Very long wingspan
-Good athlete
-Very aggressive offensively
-Can put ball on floor a bit
-Shows some instincts as a shot-blocker
Weaknesses:
-Very raw offensively
-No real footwork or post game
-Doesn't know his limitations. Wants to shoot the ball every time he touches it
-Never passes
-Very foul prone. Makes bad decisions defensively and picks up ticky-tack fouls
-Poor hands. Has a hard time catching ball cleanly
-Average rebounder
-Bad body language, particularly when things aren't going well. Always complaining to refs.
Outlook: Has excellent physical tools, especially a tremendous frame for a player his age. Doesn't have any real understanding of what his role is on the court is at the moment. Must improve his hands and become a better rebounder to reach his potential on the basketball court. Could develop into an interesting prospect down the road with good coaching and added experience.