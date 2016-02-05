Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 7' 0"

Weight: 250 lbs.

Birthday: 01/03/1957

59 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Crespi Carmelite

Previous Team: Kansas , PRO

Drafted: Rnd 2, Pick #20 in 1979 Draft

by the Rockets

Positions:

Current: C,

NBA: C,

Possible: C

Quick Stats:

1.6 Pts, 1.9 Rebs, 0.3 Asts

