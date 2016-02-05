|
|
|
|
DX Podcast w/Jonathan Givony: Hot Topics
|
|
|
|by: Jonathan Givony - President
|May 26, 2010
|Jonathan Givony discusses some of the hottest topics surrounding the NBA draft on the Sports Wire on WCWP.
Topics discussed include:
-The significance of the NBA combine
-Whether top players pulling out of the Combine matters
-What the NBA combine value's is to the teams
-Whether top prospects are in a no-win situation whether they participate or not at the NBA combine
-The importance of the interview process in analyzing prospects and their potential fit on specific teams.
-Can a player's stock take a major hit or rise based on an interview?
-Specific players who stood out in the interview process for better or worse, including John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins
-The depth of this year's draft class
Listen to the podcast here
DraftExpress NBA Combine Content
-Analyzing the NBA Combine Measurements
-2010 NBA Combine Measurements
-2010 NBA Combine Storylines
-NBA Combine Interviews: John Wall, Derrick Favors, Greg Monroe, Daniel Orton
-NBA Combine Interviews: DeMarcus Cousins, Evan Turner, Wes Johnson
-NBA Combine Video Interview: Patrick Patterson
-NBA Combine Interviews: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ed Davis, Ekpe Udoh, Cole Aldrich
|
|
|
|
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
jonathan@draftexpress.com .
|
|
|