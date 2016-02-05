



DraftExpress Podcast #31 by: Jonathan Givony - President May 19, 2010 On the 31st episode of the DraftExpress podcast, Jonathan joins 2 Live Stews on the air to discuss the NBA Draft. You can download it here, or subscribe using Itunes. We talked Draft lottery, the Washington Wizards, John Wall and more.



We also conducted another podcast with Mike Waters of the Syracuse Post-Standard on the Score 1260 talking about the NBA draft lottery and how that affects Washington, New Jersey and Wes Johnson. Listen to that right here.

