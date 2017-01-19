|
Getting to Know: Michael Porter Jr.
|by: Corey Porter
|January 19, 2017
|Elite 2017 forward Michael Porter discusses his performance at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, with accompanying video from the event.
Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
|Michael Porter
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 214 lbs.
Birthday: 06/29/1998
18 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Nathan Hale HS
Current Team: MoKan Elite , HS Senior
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF/PF
Quick Stats:
15.8 Pts, 5.6 Rebs, 2.4 Asts