 


Getting to Know: Michael Porter Jr.
by: Corey Porter
January 19, 2017
Elite 2017 forward Michael Porter discusses his performance at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, with accompanying video from the event.



Michael Porter
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 214 lbs.
Birthday: 06/29/1998
18 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Nathan Hale HS
Current Team: MoKan Elite , HS Senior
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF/PF
Quick Stats:
15.8 Pts, 5.6 Rebs, 2.4 Asts


