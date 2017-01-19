



Getting to Know: Michael Porter Jr. by: Corey Porter January 19, 2017 Elite 2017 forward Michael Porter discusses his performance at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, with accompanying video from the event.



Michael Porter Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 214 lbs.

Birthday: 06/29/1998

18 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Nathan Hale HS

Current Team: MoKan Elite , HS Senior

Positions:

Current: SF/PF,

NBA: SF/PF,

Possible: SF/PF

Quick Stats:

15.8 Pts, 5.6 Rebs, 2.4 Asts





